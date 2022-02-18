Preps are cautiously delighted at news of no more masks

Chuck the masks, boys and girls.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday said masks would no longer be required in indoor settings, and this unexpected announcement set off celebrations among the state’s high school athletes who have had to wear them throughout this 2021-22 school year in volleyball, basketball and wrestling competitions.

Highland boys basketball coach Justin Woody said he gathered his team on Thursday afternoon, and set them up by telling them he had bad news.

“You don’t have to wear the masks anymore,” he told them.

This, Woody said, generated a loud roar among his players, who quickly ripped them off their faces and threw them away.

New Mexico Activities Association executive director Sally Marquez said it will be up to each school and/or district to decide whether to keep their athletes and fans in masks, and she said she fully expected that some schools would indeed keep this mandate at least a while longer.

But it will not be mandatory. At the majority of schools, individual athletes, coaches and fans can determine on their own if they wish to continue to wear a mask indoors.

Albuquerque Public Schools district athletic director Adrian Ortega said APS is lifting the mandate. Los Lunas district AD Wilson Holland and Rio Rancho district AD Bruce Carver said their schools are doing the same. Las Cruces is too. There was no word yet on Santa Fe’s intentions.

“We just got the official announcement from APS and the instant mood changed at practice. These kids are like new people right now,” West Mesa cheer coach Stephanie Davy posted on Twitter.

Belen AD Josh Griñe said fans would not have to wear masks for Friday’s home boys basketball game, but added the school board is scheduled to talk about this early next week, and could not rule out the possibility that the mandate could return.

Wrestlers at this weekend’s state tournament at the Rio Rancho Events Center won’t have to wear masks. The girls at Saturday’s state swimming and diving championships won’t have to worry about wearing masks when they compete — swimming was the indoors exception for athletes — and neither did the boys at their state meet on Wednesday. But, until Thursday, swimmers were required to wear their masks whenever they weren’t in the pool.

The basketball season is in its final stretch, with the regular season ending on Saturday. District tournaments are scheduled next week, and then the first two weeks of March are devoted to the state tournament.

Although it has previously been announced that fans at state tournament games at the Pit will have to either provide a proof of vaccination card, or proof of a negative COVID test, it is not known if that will remain in place going forward in light of Thursday’s announcement by the governor.

The Pit is scheduled to host playoff games March 10-12.

However, part of the update from Santa Fe on Thursday is that overnight travel restrictions have been lifted, and those restrictions forced the NMAA to create a different type of schedule for state. Marquez was asked if the state tournament schedule might now be altered again for that week; she said any decision on that probably wouldn’t come, at earliest, until next week.

The semifinals and finals in each of the state’s 10 classes are scheduled on consecutive days, either March 10-11, or March 11-12. For most classes, there is usually a day off between those two rounds, but the previous travel restrictions forced the NMAA to tighten the postseason schedule.