Prep wrestling: State tournaments begin Friday, continue Saturday.

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

This year’s state wrestling tournament has been split in half.

The first half of the 2022 tournament, is Friday at the Rio Rancho Events Center, with finals scheduled in Class 3A and 4A. (Click here for the schedule.)

The Class 5A boys, and the girls, will wrestle on Saturday.

And following the announcement Thursday from the governor’s office, no wrestlers will be forced to wear masks this weekend.

Both days, first-round matches are scheduled at 10 a.m., with quarterfinals at 12:15 p.m., the semifinals at 3 p.m., and then the championship matches at 6 p.m.

Farmington is the defending Class 5A state champion, following Piedra Vista’s victory in 2020. So the metro area will be looking to break through to change that trend this weekend, led by the likes of La Cueva, which recently won its first metro title since 2002 and enjoyed a strong showing at that event.

Volcano Vista, Cleveland and Rio Rancho also expect to contend for trophies on Saturday night.

From the metro area, the Volcano Vista girls probably have the best chance to earn a blue trophy on Saturday, coming off their dominating victory at metros over Cleveland. But Miyamura is the two-time defending girls state team champion.

Both Aztec (4A) and Cobre (3A) are seeking their fourth consecutive state titles.

CHANGES COMING: At Wednesday’s New Mexico Activities Association board of directors meeting, the board voted in favor of a proposal that would reduce the number of boys weight classes from 14 to 13.

The NMAA believes this will reduce the number of dual meet forfeits, and create fuller individual brackets for tournaments.

The board also voted in favor of changing the way boys quality for state. A regional qualifier — instead of district tournaments — will be the new method. The girls already have been using the regional format; NMAA assistant director Scott Owen said many coaches wanted the same for the boys and that it should make for a stronger overall field for state.

The reduction in weight classes would require approval in a vote by the member schools. The state qualifying change would not require a vote and will be implemented starting in February 2023.

Also starting with the 2022-23 wrestling season, there will be only two classes (5A and 1A-4A) for the boys instead of three.


