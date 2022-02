At the Pit, the University of New Mexico men fell 83-68 to Colorado State Thursday in Mountain West Conference basketball.

The Lobos fell to 11-15 and 3-9 and had won three straight, including an upset home win Tuesday over No. 22 Wyoming.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is on the scene. Follow his tweets below, look for his story here later, and in Friday’s Journal print edition.

