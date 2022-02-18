Combat sports notes: FIT-NHB card is Friday; Means lands contract

They fight for the love of the sport – or, sometimes, maybe, just for the fight.

FightWorld 22, the first New Mexico Athletic Commission-approved combat-sports event in the state this year, is scheduled for Saturday at FIT-NHB, 1010 Candelaria NW.

FIT’s Tom Vaughn, Arlene Sanchez Vaughn and Jon Judy have assembled a 16-fight, all-amateur card. Only a handful of the 32 fighters listed have had more than three fights, none more than nine.

At least 10 different gyms from four states are listed. The light heavyweight main event matches Christopher Collins (1-0) of Duke City MMA against Bobby Griego (1-1) of DDMA in Alamogordo.

The FightWorld Series was founded by Tom Vaughn in 2004. FightWorld stages pro fights as well, as recently as last Saturday in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. That show featured three pro fights and five amateur matches.

But Saturday’s card will be the third in the series, since its revival last year, to feature all amateurs at FIT-NHB.

Of course, amateurs sometimes turn pro. FIT-NHB welterweight Ty Miller won his final amateur fight on FightWorld 19 in Albuquerque, then made his pro debut with a victory over Justin Dorsey by first-round TKO (strikes) on FightWorld 21 in Gettysburg.

UPCOMING: Jackson-Wink light heavyweight Christian Edwards (5-1) is off Saturday’s Bellator card in Uncasville, Connecticut, after testing positive for COVID-19. But his J-W teammate, fast-rising heavyweight Davion Franklin (4-0), is scheduled to face Said Sowma (8-2) of Coconut Creek, Florida, on the Bellator event.

Franklin, No. 8 in the Bellator heavyweight rankings after just four fights – no fighter above him in the rankings has fewer than 10 – will seek to further his rapid advance against Sowma, who’s ranked ninth.

For Edwards, the COVID test further delays his own fast ascent, derailed by a stunning upset, a first-round knockout loss to Ben Parrish on Sept. 18. A victory over Parrish likely would have vaulted the Oklahoma native into the Bellator light heavyweight top 10.

MORE FOR BORG: Albuquerque MMA bantamweight Ray Borg (15-5), fresh off a victory by unanimous decision over Cody Gibson on Jan. 28, is scheduled to face Ricky Bandejas (15-6) on Eagle FC 46 in Miami on March 11.

In a recent interview with mmajunkie.com, Borg said he’d signed a multi-fight contract with Eagle FC – headed by retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov – before the Gibson fight.

The tough times, perhaps, are in Borg’s past.

His career includes illness and injury, notably having taken glass shards in the eye before an April 2018 UFC card in New York when an enraged Conor McGregor threw a hand truck through a bus window. But it was repeated failures to make weight, at bantamweight as well as at flyweight, that cost him his UFC contract in August 2020.

He returned to the cage in June 2021 with a victory by unanimous decision over Jesse Arnett on a UAE Warriors card in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, but was forced out of a second UAE Warriors fight after contracting COVID.

Now, he told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, the 28-year-old “Tazmexican Devil” believes he’s back where he needs to be.

“Everything that’s happened to me in the past is starting to finally find its way in the rear view mirror,” he said. “I just go in, be professional, make weight, fight and win.”

Borg trains at Jackson’s Acoma.

DIEGO, TOO: Albuquerque’s Diego Sanchez (30-13), Borg’s former teammate at Jackson-Wink, is scheduled to fight in the March 11 Eagle FC main event against Kevin Lee (18-7).

Sanchez, one of the UFC’s cornerstone fighters, was let go by that organization in May of last year because of concerns for the fighter’s health.

Always an aggressive fighter, willing to take punishment in exchange for inflicting it, Sanchez lost three of his last four UFC fights – the lone victory coming via disqualification in a fight he was losing badly.

Sanchez has not fought since Sept. 26, 2020, losing by unanimous decision to Jake Matthews.

Late last year, Sanchez was hospitalized after having contracted COVID-19.