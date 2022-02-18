 Combat sports notes: FIT-NHB card is Friday; Means lands contract - Albuquerque Journal

Combat sports notes: FIT-NHB card is Friday; Means lands contract

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Ray Borg is shown in action against Casey Kenney during their mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Philadelphia. Kenney won via decision. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

They fight for the love of the sport – or, sometimes, maybe, just for the fight.

FightWorld 22, the first New Mexico Athletic Commission-approved combat-sports event in the state this year, is scheduled for Saturday at FIT-NHB, 1010 Candelaria NW.

FIT’s Tom Vaughn, Arlene Sanchez Vaughn and Jon Judy have assembled a 16-fight, all-amateur card. Only a handful of the 32 fighters listed have had more than three fights, none more than nine.

At least 10 different gyms from four states are listed. The light heavyweight main event matches Christopher Collins (1-0) of Duke City MMA against Bobby Griego (1-1) of DDMA in Alamogordo.

The FightWorld Series was founded by Tom Vaughn in 2004. FightWorld stages pro fights as well, as recently as last Saturday in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. That show featured three pro fights and five amateur matches.

But Saturday’s card will be the third in the series, since its revival last year, to feature all amateurs at FIT-NHB.

Of course, amateurs sometimes turn pro. FIT-NHB welterweight Ty Miller won his final amateur fight on FightWorld 19 in Albuquerque, then made his pro debut with a victory over Justin Dorsey by first-round TKO (strikes) on FightWorld 21 in Gettysburg.

UPCOMING: Jackson-Wink light heavyweight Christian Edwards (5-1) is off Saturday’s Bellator card in Uncasville, Connecticut, after testing positive for COVID-19. But his J-W teammate, fast-rising heavyweight Davion Franklin (4-0), is scheduled to face Said Sowma (8-2) of Coconut Creek, Florida, on the Bellator event.

Franklin, No. 8 in the Bellator heavyweight rankings after just four fights – no fighter above him in the rankings has fewer than 10 – will seek to further his rapid advance against Sowma, who’s ranked ninth.

For Edwards, the COVID test further delays his own fast ascent, derailed by a stunning upset, a first-round knockout loss to Ben Parrish on Sept. 18. A victory over Parrish likely would have vaulted the Oklahoma native into the Bellator light heavyweight top 10.

MORE FOR BORG: Albuquerque MMA bantamweight Ray Borg (15-5), fresh off a victory by unanimous decision over Cody Gibson on Jan. 28, is scheduled to face Ricky Bandejas (15-6) on Eagle FC 46 in Miami on March 11.

In a recent interview with mmajunkie.com, Borg said he’d signed a multi-fight contract with Eagle FC – headed by retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov – before the Gibson fight.

The tough times, perhaps, are in Borg’s past.

His career includes illness and injury, notably having taken glass shards in the eye before an April 2018 UFC card in New York when an enraged Conor McGregor threw a hand truck through a bus window. But it was repeated failures to make weight, at bantamweight as well as at flyweight, that cost him his UFC contract in August 2020.

He returned to the cage in June 2021 with a victory by unanimous decision over Jesse Arnett on a UAE Warriors card in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, but was forced out of a second UAE Warriors fight after contracting COVID.

Now, he told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, the 28-year-old “Tazmexican Devil” believes he’s back where he needs to be.

“Everything that’s happened to me in the past is starting to finally find its way in the rear view mirror,” he said. “I just go in, be professional, make weight, fight and win.”

Borg trains at Jackson’s Acoma.

DIEGO, TOO: Albuquerque’s Diego Sanchez (30-13), Borg’s former teammate at Jackson-Wink, is scheduled to fight in the March 11 Eagle FC main event against Kevin Lee (18-7).

Sanchez, one of the UFC’s cornerstone fighters, was let go by that organization in May of last year because of concerns for the fighter’s health.

Always an aggressive fighter, willing to take punishment in exchange for inflicting it, Sanchez lost three of his last four UFC fights – the lone victory coming via disqualification in a fight he was losing badly.

Sanchez has not fought since Sept. 26, 2020, losing by unanimous decision to Jake Matthews.

Late last year, Sanchez was hospitalized after having contracted COVID-19.

Saturday
FightWorld 22: Christopher Collins vs. Bobby Griego, 15 other fights, 7 p.m., FIT-NHB, 1010 Candelaria NW. Tickets, $30 and up, available at the door.

Bellator 274: Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storey, Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma, several other fights, Uncasville, Connecticut. TV: Showtime, check provider’s listings for start time


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Combat sports notes: FIT-NHB card is Friday; Means lands ...
Boxing/MMA
They fight for the love of ... They fight for the love of the sport – or, sometimes, maybe, just for the fight.< ...
2
Combat sports: Shields wins big
Blogs
In Cardiff, Wales, Claressa Shields retained ... In Cardiff, Wales, Claressa Shields retained four versions of the women's middleweight boxing title on Saturday with a victory by lopsided unanimous decision over ...
3
Byrd, national Golden Gloves champ from Clovis, dies at ...
Boxing/MMA
Brooks Byrd, a 1967 Golden Gloves ... Brooks Byrd, a 1967 Golden Gloves national amateur champion and among the finest boxers the state of ...
4
Holm set to end long hiatus with Fight Night ...
Boxing/MMA
If all goes well between now ... If all goes well between now and then, Albuquerque's Holly Holm will end the longest hiatus in her c ...
5
Lots of NM combat sports action on tap for ...
Boxing/MMA
Omicron permitting, New Mexico combat-sports fans ... Omicron permitting, New Mexico combat-sports fans can look forward to a busy first four months of 2022. The New Mexico Athletic Commission on Friday ...
6
Boxing: Madrid loses by unanimous decision
Boxing/MMA
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Albuquerque boxer Xavier ... In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Albuquerque boxer Xavier Madrid lost by four-round unanimous decision to U.S. Olympic quarterfinalist Delante 'Tiger' Johnson on Saturday in a nationally ...
7
Combat sports: Borg wins; Madrid on main card
Blogs
In Miami, Albuquerque MMA bantamweight Ray ... In Miami, Albuquerque MMA bantamweight Ray Borg (15-5) defeated Cody Gibson (18-8) by unanimous decision on Friday on an Eagle FC card. The official ...
8
Combat sports notes: St. Pius alum Madrid to take ...
Boxing/MMA
Xavier Madrid was 24 years old ... Xavier Madrid was 24 years old before he ever laced on a boxing glove, entering a sport that typical ...
9
MMA: Brown wins by TKO
Blogs
In Dallas, Albuquerque (Jackson-Wink) MMA welterweight ... In Dallas, Albuquerque (Jackson-Wink) MMA welterweight Chris “Breezy' Brown defeated Steve Jones by 3rd-round TKO (strikes to ground-and-pound) Friday night on an LFA card. ...