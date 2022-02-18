 UNM baseball: Brown, new-look Lobos hope to surprise in Surprise - Albuquerque Journal

UNM baseball: Brown, new-look Lobos hope to surprise in Surprise

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Familiar big stage, lots of new players: That’s the opening-day setting for the University of New Mexico baseball team.

First-year coach Tod Brown and the Lobos face a stiff early test this weekend at the annual College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. UNM will play four games in three days beginning with two games Friday, the first against No. 11 Oregon State and the second against Gonzaga.

The Lobos face the Bulldogs again Saturday (5 p.m.) and conclude the tournament against the Beavers on Sunday (5 p.m.).

New Mexico has made regular appearances in the annual CBC in recent years and has fared reasonably well against top-flight competition. But how this year’s Lobos will stack up is anyone’s guess, with a new coaching staff and a mix of new faces and returnees from a squad that finished 16-25 last season.

Confidence and enthusiasm are not lacking for a team picked to finish sixth of seven Mountain West Conference teams.

Tod Brown, first-year UNM baseball coach

“I think we’re going to stack up well,” said senior catcher Cody Holtz, a transfer from Cal State Bakersfield. “I’m from (Gilbert) Arizona, so I’m excited to open the season in front of family and friends, but I’m excited about this team, too. There’s a lot of talent on this roster.”

Brown is equally eager to begin his first season at UNM after 14 years at North Dakota State. The veteran coach likes what he’s seen from the Lobos,but he has been around long enough to keep things in perspective.

“It’s February,” he said. “Every team in America thinks they’re going to win a conference championship right now. It’s a long season and this is just the beginning, but we’re excited just like everybody else. Time to cut these guys loose and see what they can do.”

If the offseason is any indication, hitting will be a strength for the Lobos, especially early. Newcomers like shortstop Kamron Willman and Braydon Runion figure to add pop to UNM’s lineup, but Brown has also emphasized the importance of execution and “small ball” during the preseason.

“He wants our offense to be like a Swiss army knife,” said Willman, who went 6-for-16 against UNM last season while playing for Kansas State. “We want to have multiple ways to score. I think our pitching staff has the arms to compete, but offense wins in the Mountain West and a lot of other leagues. I’m excited about our offense.”

Holtz agreed, but he’s convinced UNM’s pitching staff will hold up its end of the bargain.

“I see a lot of guys here with college baseball experience,” he said. “They’re mature and have a plan for what they want to achieve. I kind of refer to this staff as a melting pot. We may not have eight guys who can throw 95 (mph), but we have a great mix of styles and guys who can make quality pitches.”

Brown expects to use a number of pitchers this weekend.

“So many college baseball games come down to the bullpen,” he said. “We need to find out how guys perform in different roles. Besides, you don’t want to overuse anyone this early in the season.”

UNM figures to face top-notch pitching against Oregon State, which finished 37-24 and advanced to NCAA Regionals last season. The Beavers are picked to finish second in the Pac-12 behind a staff that includes Cooper Hjerpe, a freshman All-American in 2021. The lefty pitched 51/3 scoreless innings in a 2021 win over UNM and is slated to start Friday.

Gonzaga is coming off a 34-19 record in 2021 that included a West Coast Conference title and NCAA Regionals berth. The Bulldogs are led by two-way player Gabriel Hughes, a right-handed pitcher/first baseman who earned freshman All-American honors. The Zags are picked to repeat as WCC champs.

Friday
UNM vs. No. 11 Oregon State, noon; UNM vs. Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Surprise, Ariz., flobaseball.tv (subscription streaming)

 

Projected weekend starters:

Position players

C – Cody Holtz/Shane Podsednik

1B/DH – Kyle Landers/Justin Olson

2B – Willie Cano

SS – Kamron Willman

3B – Braydon Runion

LF – Lenny Junior Ashby

CF – Jeffrey David

RF – Adam Schneider

 

Starting pitchers

1 – Tristin Lively

2 – Riley Egloff

3 – Miguel Reyes Jr.

4 – TBA


