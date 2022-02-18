ABQ Girl Scouts create ‘Love Care Packages’

Three young women in Albuquerque are celebrating a major achievement during the month of love.

After hitting some road blocks during the pandemic, Girl Scouts Lauren Anderson, Loreli Telles and Jayda Latone of Troop 11680 were finally able to complete their Bronze Award, the highest achievement available for a Junior Girl Scout.

The story will air Friday on KKOB Radio as part of the Good News File series.

The girls, now in sixth grade, began working toward their goal more than a year ago. They partnered with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department in the Duke City to create “Teen Love Care Packages” for kids who were forced to leave home because of family circumstances.

The Girl Scouts approached members of their own families, schools, churches and the Zuni Pueblo to collect donations. They raised enough money and supplies to fill 38 backpacks with toiletries, games, handmade blankets, notebooks and earbuds. Each backpack has a note of encouragement inside to remind the teen who receives it that someone somewhere is thinking about them and cares for them.

Achieving a Bronze Award is a way for young women to discover their strengths, learn about entrepreneurialism, work as a team and make a lasting impact on their community.

The girls had so much fun working together that they’re planning to do their next two project levels, silver and gold, as a team.

They say the experience has taught them that giving back to their community feels good, not just because they know they’re doing the right thing, but also because they’re helping people who never asked for help in the first place, making an impact on people’s lives simply by showing them love from afar.

