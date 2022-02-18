 ABQ Girl Scouts create 'Love Care Packages' - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ Girl Scouts create ‘Love Care Packages’

By Journal Staff Report

Girl Scouts Lauren Anderson, Loreli Telles and Jayda Latone of Troop 11680 sit among backpacks they filled for teens being served by the Children Youth and Families Department. (Courtesy of KKOB Radio)

Three young women in Albuquerque are celebrating a major achievement during the month of love.

After hitting some road blocks during the pandemic, Girl Scouts Lauren Anderson, Loreli Telles and Jayda Latone of Troop 11680 were finally able to complete their Bronze Award, the highest achievement available for a Junior Girl Scout.

The story will air Friday on KKOB Radio as part of the Good News File series.

The girls, now in sixth grade, began working toward their goal more than a year ago. They partnered with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department in the Duke City to create “Teen Love Care Packages” for kids who were forced to leave home because of family circumstances.

The Girl Scouts approached members of their own families, schools, churches and the Zuni Pueblo to collect donations. They raised enough money and supplies to fill 38 backpacks with toiletries, games, handmade blankets, notebooks and earbuds. Each backpack has a note of encouragement inside to remind the teen who receives it that someone somewhere is thinking about them and cares for them.

Achieving a Bronze Award is a way for young women to discover their strengths, learn about entrepreneurialism, work as a team and make a lasting impact on their community.

The girls had so much fun working together that they’re planning to do their next two project levels, silver and gold, as a team.

They say the experience has taught them that giving back to their community feels good, not just because they know they’re doing the right thing, but also because they’re helping people who never asked for help in the first place, making an impact on people’s lives simply by showing them love from afar.

The Journal continues “The Good News File,” a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Rio Arriba undersheriff agrees to retire in exchange for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawman accused of ordering deputies to ... Lawman accused of ordering deputies to draw weapons on peace officers in 2020 incident
2
ABQ Girl Scouts create 'Love Care Packages'
ABQnews Seeker
The trio raised money to fill ... The trio raised money to fill 38 backpacks with useful items for teens in need
3
APD: Man shot by police was running with a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say drugs found on suspect; ... Officials say drugs found on suspect; firearm origin still under investigation
4
PNM asks regulators to extend coal plant operations
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying facility's closure by three months ... Delaying facility's closure by three months could avoid summer blackouts
5
MASKS OFF
ABQnews Seeker
Governor lifts mandate citing improved data Governor lifts mandate citing improved data
6
NAACP host food box, turkey giveaway on Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque NAACP is hosting another ... The Albuquerque NAACP is hosting another food box plus a turkey giveaway for families in need this Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-3 p.m. at ...
7
Mask mandate in the Pit lifted for Lobo games
ABQnews Seeker
Masks are no longer required to ... Masks are no longer required to attend events in the Pit. The University of New Mexico on Thursday announced the decision a couple hours ...
8
DWI arrest after truck driver takes big rig the ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Pennsylvania truck driver was arrested ... A Pennsylvania truck driver was arrested for DWI after driving his big rig the wrong way on Interstate 40 for more than 10 miles ...
9
Food and beverage distributor nets state support
ABQnews Seeker
Aspen & Autumn LLC was awarded ... Aspen & Autumn LLC was awarded $750,000 in state Local Economic Development Act assistance and $250,000 from Albuquerque in order to support the expansion ...