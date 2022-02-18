 Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa - Albuquerque Journal

Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa

By Rob Gillies, Wilson Ring and Robert Bumsted / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

OTTAWA, Ontario — Police began arresting protesters Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada’s capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers were seen going door to door along a line of trucks, campers and other vehicles parked on Ottawa’s snow-covered streets.

Some protesters surrendered and were taken into custody, police said. Some were led away in handcuffs. One person being taken away carried a sign that read “Mandate Freedom.”

Many of the truckers remained defiant.

“Freedom was never free,” said trucker Kevin Homaund, of Montreal. “So what if they put the handcuffs on us and they put us in jail?”

Police made their first move to end the occupation late Thursday with the arrest of two key protest leaders. They also sealed off much of the downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from coming to the aid of the self-styled Freedom Convoy protesters.

The capital represented the movement’s last stronghold after three weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the U.S., caused economic damage to both countries and created a political crisis for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They also shook Canada’s reputation for civility, with some foes of the unrest blaming the influence of the United States.

Over the past weeks, authorities had hesitated to move against many of the protesters around the country, in part for fear of violence. The demonstrations have drawn right-wing extremists and veterans, some of them armed.

With police and the government facing accusations that they let the protests gain strength and spread, Trudeau on Monday invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act, giving law enforcement extraordinary authority to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks, arrest the drivers, suspend their licenses and freeze their bank accounts.

Ottawa police made it clear on Thursday they were preparing to end the protest and remove the more than 300 trucks, with the city’s interim police chief warning: “Action is imminent.”

The operation Friday in Ottawa began in the morning with police methodically arresting protesters a few blocks from Parliament Hill, the heart of protest zone, where trucks were parked shoulder to shoulder. Some officers carried automatic weapons and wore tactical unit uniforms.

Not long after the arrests began, at least one big rig pulled away near the front of Parliament.

But despite warnings to leave posted by police on social media, a few protesters danced in the streets to the Beastie Boys anthem “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)” and Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up,” while shouting, “Freedom!”

The two protest leaders under arrest were due in court Friday. Among the charges: mischief and obstructing police.

The bumper-to-bumper occupation infuriated many Ottawa residents, who complained of being harassed and intimidated on the streets and obtained a court injunction to stop the truckers’ incessant honking of their horns.

The demonstrations around the country by protesters in trucks, tractors and motor homes initially focused on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broad attack on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau’s government.

The biggest border blockade, at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production. Authorities lifted the siege last weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.

The final border blockade, in Manitoba, across from North Dakota, ended peacefully on Wednesday.

The protests have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the U.S.

___

Gillies reported from Toronto.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Gov. lifts mask mandate
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has lifted ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has lifted the mandate for face masks in most indoor public settings effectively immediately. Lujan Grisham made the announcement Thursday ...
2
APD investigating fatal shooting on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say a man was ... Albuquerque police say a man was found shot to death early Friday morning on the West Side. Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman with the Albuquerque ...
3
Gov. touts session successes as 64 bills pass amid ...
From the newspaper
Session ends with major passes, failures Session ends with major passes, failures
4
PNM asks regulators to extend coal plant operations
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying facility's closure by three months ... Delaying facility's closure by three months could avoid summer blackouts
5
APD: Man shot by police was running with a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say drugs found on suspect; ... Officials say drugs found on suspect; firearm origin still under investigation
6
Rio Arriba undersheriff agrees to retire in exchange for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawman accused of ordering deputies to ... Lawman accused of ordering deputies to draw weapons on peace officers in 2020 incident
7
ABQ Girl Scouts create 'Love Care Packages'
ABQnews Seeker
The trio raised money to fill ... The trio raised money to fill 38 backpacks with useful items for teens in need
8
Voting bill dies as 30-day session comes to an ...
ABQnews Seeker
Measure killed by filibuster on the ... Measure killed by filibuster on the Senate floor
9
NM House speaker won't seek another term
ABQnews Seeker
Egolf says he wants more family ... Egolf says he wants more family time
10
Vote on clean fuel standard ties, fails to leave ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bill aimed to reduce greenhouse emissions ... Bill aimed to reduce greenhouse emissions by 20% within 8 years