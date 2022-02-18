 Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent fatally shoots relative - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent fatally shoots relative

By Associated Press

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Sierra Vista home by an off-duty Border Patrol agent, police said.

Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a reported accidental discharge of a firearm, said Sierra Vista police.

Officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the upper torso and was lying on a bedroom floor.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The shooter has been identified as 44-year-old Sierra Vista resident Stevan Djordjevic, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent, police said.

They said the man who died was a 26-year-old Michigan resident who was a relative of Djordjevic and in Sierra Vista to visit family.

Police said no charges have been filed and the shooting is under investigation.

It also is being reviewed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s office of professional responsibility.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Gov. lifts mask mandate
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has lifted ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has lifted the mandate for face masks in most indoor public settings effectively immediately. Lujan Grisham made the announcement Thursday ...
2
Gov. touts session successes as 64 bills pass amid ...
From the newspaper
Session ends with major passes, failures Session ends with major passes, failures
3
PNM asks regulators to extend coal plant operations
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying facility's closure by three months ... Delaying facility's closure by three months could avoid summer blackouts
4
APD: Man shot by police was running with a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say drugs found on suspect; ... Officials say drugs found on suspect; firearm origin still under investigation
5
Rio Arriba undersheriff agrees to retire in exchange for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawman accused of ordering deputies to ... Lawman accused of ordering deputies to draw weapons on peace officers in 2020 incident
6
ABQ Girl Scouts create 'Love Care Packages'
ABQnews Seeker
The trio raised money to fill ... The trio raised money to fill 38 backpacks with useful items for teens in need
7
Voting bill dies as 30-day session comes to an ...
ABQnews Seeker
Measure killed by filibuster on the ... Measure killed by filibuster on the Senate floor
8
NM House speaker won't seek another term
ABQnews Seeker
Egolf says he wants more family ... Egolf says he wants more family time
9
Vote on clean fuel standard ties, fails to leave ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bill aimed to reduce greenhouse emissions ... Bill aimed to reduce greenhouse emissions by 20% within 8 years
10
Appeals court: Cowboys for Trump is a political committee
ABQnews Seeker
Group founder Couy Griffin calls the ... Group founder Couy Griffin calls the latest court decision 'unfair' and is discussing a respon