 APD investigating fatal shooting on West Side - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating fatal shooting on West Side

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police say a man was found shot to death early Friday morning on the West Side.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers found the victim around 3:40 a.m. while responding to a call about a man bleeding and lifeless in the middle of the road in the area of 57th Street and Iliff.

“The man was determined to be deceased as a result of an apparent gunshot wound,” Gallegos said, adding that homicide detectives are investigating.

No other details were released.


