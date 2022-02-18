 January home sales rise ahead of expected rate hikes - Albuquerque Journal

January home sales rise ahead of expected rate hikes

By Alex Veiga / Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Sales of previously occupied homes rose in January as a surge in buyers with cash and others eager to avoid higher mortgage rates snapped up properties, leaving the number of available houses on the market at a record low.

Existing home sales rose 6.7% last month from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.5 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. That’s more than the roughly 6.08 million sales that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales slipped 2.3% from January 2021 as the median home price jumped 15.4% from last year at this time, to $350,300.

Those prices are being driven higher with so many potential buyers hunting for a shrinking number of properties still on the market. The number of homes for sale at the end of January totaled just 860,000 — the fewest since the NAR began tracking it in 1999, and there are few signs that pressure will let up soon.

The inventory of unsold homes fell 2.3% from December and 16.5% from a year ago. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a record low 1.6 months’ supply, the NAR said.

While it’s normal for fewer homes to go on sale in the months leading up to the annual spring homebuying season, the ultra-low level of properties on the market continues to give sellers a big edge on buyers.

The combination of rising home prices and a dearth of homes on the market has also given a leg up to investors and homebuyers who can afford to outbid other would-be buyers with cash. Some 27% of home sales last month were all-cash transactions, the NAR said. A year ago they made up only 19%.

Real estate investors accounted for 22% of transactions in January, up from 15% a year ago. First-time buyers, meanwhile, made up 27% of all homes sold last month.

On average, homes sold in 19 days of hitting the market last month. That’s not quite as fast as the summer, when 17 days was the norm. In a market that’s more evenly balanced between buyers and sellers, homes typically remain on the market 45 days.

Homebuilders have stepped up to put up more new homes in response to the red hot housing demand. Nearly 1.6 million housing units were started in 2021, a 15.6% increase over 2020, according to the Commerce Department. But many more homes need to be built. A recent analysis by Realtor.com found the shortage of new homes relative to new households has swelled to nearly 6 million homes.

Housing market demand looks to remain healthy this year, bolstered by ongoing demographic change as younger millennials and Gen-Zers come of age and look to become homeowners. But with housing in short supply since well before the pandemic, higher prices and rising interest rates will make it even harder for house hunters this spring to secure a new home.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week, approaching levels not seen since 2019. The average rate on a 30-year loan reached 3.92%, up from 3.69% the previous week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

The last time the 30-year rate was higher was in May of 2019 when it reached 3.99%.

Historically low mortgage rates last year helped give would-be homeowners buying power as prices soared. Now rates are expected to rise as the Federal Reserve moves to fight inflation by raising its short-term interest rate and winding down its bond purchases that helped keep long-term interest rates low.

The rapid-fire sales occurring now could loose momentum just because prices are rising so fast and there are so few homes to choose from, said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

“Resilient demand and strong income gains will underpin the housing market, but limited supply and declining affordability from both higher prices and sharply higher mortgage rates will constrain the pace of sales,” Vanden Houten said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
Around the Region
A Texas grand jury indicted 19 ... A Texas grand jury indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests ...
2
7-year-old girl fatally shot in Glendale; Suspect arrested
Around the Region
A suspect has been arrested in ... A suspect has been arrested in a connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Glendale, police said Thursday. They said ...
3
Arizona could ease gun rules for libraries, school grounds
Around the Region
The Arizona House on Thursday approved ... The Arizona House on Thursday approved two Republican-backed bills that would loosen gun laws by allowing firearms in libraries and many other public buildings ...
4
5 Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault
Around the Region
Five employees at a Texas private ... Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the ...
5
Arizona House OKs critical race theory ban in constitution
Around the Region
Republicans in the Arizona House approved ... Republicans in the Arizona House approved a measure Thursday that would ask voters to amend the state constitution to ban the teaching of so-called ...
6
Man accused of assaulting US Forest Service agent in ...
Around the Region
A suspect has been arrested in ... A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault on a U.S. Forest Service agent in northern Arizona, according to authorities. Yavapai County ...
7
Colorado seeks election hard drive copies in security probe
Around the Region
Colorado's Democratic secretary of state filed ... Colorado's Democratic secretary of state filed a lawsuit on Thursday to compel a Republican elections clerk who says he copied his voting system's hard ...
8
Colorado ends crisis care protocol for hospital staffing
Around the Region
Citing declining COVID-19 hospitalizations as the ... Citing declining COVID-19 hospitalizations as the omicron coronavirus variant wanes, Colorado on Thursday deactivated its crisis standards of care that enabled hospitals and emergency ...
9
Family asks for justice for girl killed by robbery ...
Around the Region
The family of a 9-year-old girl ... The family of a 9-year-old girl who died after she was shot by a man who had opened fire when he was robbed at ...