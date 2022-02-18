 Father of Texas teen accused in triple killing indicted - Albuquerque Journal

Father of Texas teen accused in triple killing indicted

By Associated Press

DALLAS — A man accused of driving his son to and from a Dallas-area gas station convenience store where the 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting three teens and wounding a fourth has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

A Dallas County grand jury on Thursday indicted Richard Acosta Jr., 33, on a charge of capital murder of multiple people. He remained jailed Friday on $3 million bond.

Acosta’s son, Abel Elias Acosta, has been on the run since the Dec. 26 shooting in Garland. Police have charged the teen with capital murder and warned that he is armed and dangerous.

Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau said Friday that authorities “don’t have any specific information telling us where he is.”

Richard Acosta surrendered to police a day after the shooting. His lawyer, Heath Harris, has said his client didn’t know his son was going into the store to shoot anyone nor that he had a gun.

Killed in the shooting were 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. A 15-year-old cook who was new on the job was also injured.

Barineau said Friday that the injured teen has since been released from the hospital and is doing well.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Gov. lifts mask mandate
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has lifted ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has lifted the mandate for face masks in most indoor public settings effectively immediately. Lujan Grisham made the announcement Thursday ...
2
APD investigating fatal shooting on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say a man was ... Albuquerque police say a man was found shot to death early Friday morning on the West Side. Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman with the Albuquerque ...
3
Gov. touts session successes as 64 bills pass amid ...
From the newspaper
Session ends with major passes, failures Session ends with major passes, failures
4
PNM asks regulators to extend coal plant operations
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying facility's closure by three months ... Delaying facility's closure by three months could avoid summer blackouts
5
APD: Man shot by police was running with a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say drugs found on suspect; ... Officials say drugs found on suspect; firearm origin still under investigation
6
Rio Arriba undersheriff agrees to retire in exchange for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawman accused of ordering deputies to ... Lawman accused of ordering deputies to draw weapons on peace officers in 2020 incident
7
ABQ Girl Scouts create 'Love Care Packages'
ABQnews Seeker
The trio raised money to fill ... The trio raised money to fill 38 backpacks with useful items for teens in need
8
Voting bill dies as 30-day session comes to an ...
ABQnews Seeker
Measure killed by filibuster on the ... Measure killed by filibuster on the Senate floor
9
NM House speaker won't seek another term
ABQnews Seeker
Egolf says he wants more family ... Egolf says he wants more family time
10
Vote on clean fuel standard ties, fails to leave ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bill aimed to reduce greenhouse emissions ... Bill aimed to reduce greenhouse emissions by 20% within 8 years