New Mexico, get ready for our governor’s summer flop

It’s no secret Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham loves Hollywood, so let’s take a look at her upcoming summer blockbuster.

A new feature coming to a neighborhood near you: “The Threat of Blackouts!”

A Fresh Failure production brought to you by Lujan Grisham and New Mexico’s eco-left community!

Rest assured, it’s definitely not a comedy.

It is bad enough that President Biden has surrendered American energy independence; what makes it even worse is that Lujan Grisham is working to surrender our electric independence, as well.

For decades, New Mexico’s electricity has been generated in-state or regionally. New Mexico’s resources of coal and natural gas have not only provided the fuel that keeps the lights on, but also thousands of jobs for our neighbors, and added billions to our economy. It’s a win-win-win for our state, but that’s not acceptable to the eco-leftists currently in charge in Santa Fe.

Through the passage of her “mini” Green New Deal, the governor and the radical environmentalists who fund her campaigns are forcing New Mexico to abandon reliable and affordable sources of energy. Instead, they want us to use “renewable” solar and wind power as our sole sources of energy – reliability and affordability be darned. Let’s be clear, the sun and wind are certainly renewable sources, but the devices we use to capture them and turn it into electricity are not. Not only do solar panels and windmills require fossil fuels for construction, transportation and maintenance, but also they are overwhelmingly made in China.

If Lujan Grisham and New Mexico’s environmental community feel China has a better environmental and human rights record than the United States, there’s some beach property next door in Arizona that might interest them, as well.

The state’s largest electric utility is already warning about blackouts this summer as a reliable New Mexico coal plant shuts down, and was due to be replaced by sun, wind and unicorns. However, the magical formula promised by Lujan Grisham and the environmentalists might lose its power and now they are all scrambling to escape blame.

Their main strategy will be to say it’s the pandemic supply chain issue and conveniently forget there weren’t any bare shelves in 2020, but let’s put that aside for now. By forcing New Mexico to abandon locally sourced energy, the governor and her eco-army have made our energy subject to supply chain and geopolitical problems. They cried crocodile tears over depending on OPEC for oil, but they cheer depending on China for solar panels. I guess by them saying they’re fighting for the Earth means never having to answer for hypocrisy or failure.

Never forget: New Mexico’s looming energy shortage is a man-made disaster that was absolutely avoidable. This summer’s blockbuster might just be an inconvenient truth the governor would like you to ignore.

Power The Future is a nonprofit that advocates for America’s energy workers. Email the author at: larry@powerthefuture.com.