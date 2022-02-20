PRC committed to keeping the power on this summer

The Journal’s Feb. 13 editorial, “Out of Juice,” and a Feb 10 article, “PRC weighs how to fight looming power blackouts,” draw attention to a serious problem confronting the PRC and New Mexico utilities – how to ensure grid reliability while transitioning to clean energy when pandemic-driven supply chain issues prevent construction of clean-energy generation. Citing the article’s report of PNM’s warning that it may need to use rolling blackouts this summer, the editorial’s call for short- and long-term future plans from PNM and the PRC is reasonable. Unfortunately, some assertions in the editorial are not.

Since the pandemic began, the commission has been actively investigating New Mexico utilities’ financial- and service-related challenges. On service issues, we opened dockets on resource adequacy and global supply chain disruptions on June 23, 2021, and October 27, 2021, respectively, wherein we reviewed monthly-submitted comments from both investor-owned utilities (IOUs) and rural cooperatives about impacts on their readiness to provide service. We consolidated these two dockets in our Feb. 9 public meeting, to comprehensively analyze multiple, changing influences on service reliability.

In that docket, we sought further in-depth information to identify possible short- and long-term solutions. This was not a better-late-than-never impulse, as suggested in the Journal editorial. Rather, it was part of our continuing, collaborative effort with utilities to identify solutions to pressing resource adequacy problems. Throughout this process, almost all New Mexico utilities have timely responded and greatly helped us understand their needs. Contrary to the editorial’s assertion of a blame game, the interactions at the commission on these issues are of mutual respect and a shared desire to find solutions.

PNM recently filed information on firm power it has procured for 2022 and its options, including to continue operating the San Juan Generating Station for four more months past the 2022 summer peak demand season to provide firm capacity. Significantly, PNM’s CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn was quoted in the publication California Energy Markets, No. 1679, speaking to financial analysts during a Feb. 3 PNM Resources financial update conference call about summer 2022 resource adequacy, stating, “But I can assure you, we do have the resources covered for the summertime.”

Our replacement resource choice for San Juan Generating Station closure was chosen because it best fit the Energy Transition Act’s mandate for least environmental impacts, higher ratios of capital costs to fuel costs, and best cost reclamation and re-use, supplying nearly $900 million investment in the school district and county, compared to any of PNM’s portfolios, which at best invested $619 million. This decision was not challenged by PNM or the attorney general. However, we welcome the AG’s energetic interest in commission cases. Last week, we approved replacement resources for Palo Verde lease interests relinquished by PNM.

Presently, given PNM’s warning of rolling blackouts, the Journal urges the public to be concerned, and maybe they should be. But to say we face an epic failure in the transition to a renewable grid, or wholesale markets are collapsing, or the PRC chose the replacement resource portfolio for the San Juan Generating Station on any basis other than Energy Transition Act requirements, goes too far.

As weather, health and supply chain factors evolve in the energy transition, we remain committed to ensuring utilities provide reliable, cost-effective service.