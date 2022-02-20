Beware social media’s anti-social money heists

Social media might have its virtues, but online safety is not one of them.

More than one in four people who reported losing money to fraud in 2021 said the con originated on social media, according to figures released recently by the Federal Trade Commission.

In sheer numbers, that’s more than 950,000 people who reported a total of about $770 million in losses due to social media ads, posts or messages.

There are lots of reasons for this: Social media is a cheap way to instantaneously reach billions of people, and it’s easy to create a fake persona by hacking into someone’s profile to turn “friends” into victims.

“In fact, scammers could easily use the tools available to advertisers on social media platforms to systematically target people with bogus ads based on such personal details as their age, interests or past purchases,” the FTC says.

While reports about social media cons increased for every age group last year, people 18 to 39 were more than twice as likely as older adults to lose money to these scams in 2021, the FTC says.

Be especially careful when it comes to investment or romance overtures. Those were the two categories in which victims lost the most money, while the most common type of fraud involved online shopping.

The FTC recommends taking the following steps:

• Limit who can see your posts and information on Facebook and other platforms. Although these outlets are known for collecting information about you from your activities, you can go to “privacy settings” to set some restrictions.

• Check to see if you can opt out of targeted advertising.

• Don’t agree to any “friend” requests for money. “It could be a hacker behind that post pretending to be your friend.”

• Do some research before you buy by checking out the company or product with the word “scam” to see if there are any complaints and do some comparison shopping.

• If a seller requires payment by cryptocurrency, gift card or wire transfer, take your business elsewhere. This is most likely to be a scam.

An Albuquerque woman writes of a fraudulent NortonLifeLock email she received, just as the cybersecurity company has been warning people to be on the lookout for such schemes.

The woman who contacted me said the email appeared to come from Norton and was about her supposed purchase for the service on a Visa card. She was given a number to call if she had not made the order.

She called twice, had trouble understanding the person at the other end and asked to speak to someone with a better command of English.

“I got a dial tone,” she says.

She did not have any weird charges on her current Visa, but thinks the scammers might have had access to an old account that she had canceled.

Norton says bogus schemes using its brand name can originate via email, phone, text “and sometimes even your browser.”

In many versions, the imposters “try to create a sense of urgency by threatening to charge your credit card unless you respond,” Norton says.

“Most include an urgent request that you contact someone, asking the reader to sign on to a spoof site, open an attachment, call an 800 number or respond with personal or account information.”

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or (505) 823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1 (844) 255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx.