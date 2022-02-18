Isotopes announce promotional schedule for 2022 season

The Albuquerque Isotopes announced on Friday the 2022 promotional schedule. The slate includes with 15 fireworks shows, six games as the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico (the first on April 16), Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Star Wars Night, numerous other theme nights and 21 giveaways. Highlights of the giveaways include bobbleheads, Mariachis beanie, T-shirts, jersey replica, hats and beer steins, the club said.

The Isotopes have scheduled 75 home games in 2022, with the home opener set for April 12 against Tacoma. Individual game tickets go on sale March 7. More information on the club’s day-by-day promotional schedule can be found at abqisotopes.com.

The minor league baseball season will start as scheduled, only without players on major league contracts, even if the major league schedule does not.

