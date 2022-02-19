State records 977 new COVID cases, 29 deaths from virus

New Mexico tallied 977 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths from the virus in an update Friday afternoon.

The update came a day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lifted the statewide mask mandate although masks are still required in some settings, such as hospitals.

In a news release Friday, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe said masks are optional in church but “strongly recommended” for those who are: over 65, unvaccinated or have a medical condition that makes them more vulnerable to the virus.

Of the deaths announced Friday, 22 were recent and seven occurred in the last 30 days. Those who died ranged in age from their 20s to their 90s, and seven were from Bernalillo County.

Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties had the most cases with 285, 176 and 58, respectively. The 7-day positivity rate stands at 12.6%.

There are currently 402 people hospitalized with the virus across the state. That number may include those who tested positive out of state but are at New Mexico hospitals.

So far, New Mexico has recorded 507,323 COVID-19 cases and 6,775 deaths from the virus. Meanwhile, 414,621 virus cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

On Friday, Archbishop John C. Wester released revised protocols for churchgoers. They include masks required for ministers giving out Holy Communion but no masks required for choir members during song.

He also said, in a release, masks are optional for Catholic School students and teachers and the obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains suspended.

“While there is a definite reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, we are still in a moment of transition and there is much that we do not know,” Wester said.

He added that “it is prudent to err on the side of caution and to be safe rather than sorry” and asked for prayers for those who are sick with the virus and “a swift end to the pandemic.”pandemic.”