Sports Speak Up! Pay APS coaches more; league did Lobo hoops no schedule favors

APS COACHES Are the first to arrive, and the last to leave at every single APS High School. APS coaches demand grade checks and ride academically failing athletes. What other APS educator does that? APS coaches know athletes’ parents via booster clubs that cover costs APS refuses to pay. Superintendent Scott Elder, as a former Louie the Lobo, knows well, the power of student athletics on the success of a high school education. Yet, APS coaches have not gotten a raise in the last 15 years? Why are dedicated APS coaches paid half of what other NM high school coaches make?

— AU

FEB. 2022 :Pondering a connection between CSU Basketball trips to Albuquerque accompanied by that bad four letter word — snow.

— WRT

THANK YOU Mountain West Conference for not scheduling Nevada for a return trip to Albuquerque and not including the UNM-San Diego State game in the revised make-up schedule. Those two games would have been the top two attended conference contests on the Lobos’ schedule this season. Instead, UNM played only one MWC game during the first two weeks of February. It’s up to UNM’s administrators to push-back at the MWC on behalf of the university and Lobo fans. Did they request an explanation from Commissioner Craig Thompson regarding the shortchange? Or do they dare not question his authority?

— Joseph