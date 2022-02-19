 Judge orders alleged Central Ave. stabber to be held - Albuquerque Journal

Judge orders alleged Central Ave. stabber to be held

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Tobias Gutierrez

A judge on Friday ordered Tobias Gutierrez held behind bars while he awaits trial for allegedly stabbing up to 13 people as he bicycled around Albuquerque on Sunday.

Gutierrez, 42, who was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated battery for two of those stabbing, appeared by video Friday for a pretrial detention hearing in 2nd Judicial District Court. Police continued to investigate the other stabbings.

“As of today, it is believed that there are at least 13 different victims that were stabbed by (Gutierrez) on Feb. 13,” Assistant District Attorney Christine Jablonsky said. “There are at least five victims who were stabbed in either the neck or the face.”

At least one of the victims remained in a hospital Friday, Jablonsky said.

The sequence of reports suggests that the attacker rode a BMX bicycle eastbound on Central Avenue from Downtown Albuquerque, stabbing random victims over a period of about five hours.

State District Judge Britt Baca-Miller said she found the allegations credible and that given Gutierrez’s history of felony convictions, including violent offenses, no conditions of release could guarantee public safety.

Gutierrez has 10 state and federal felony convictions dating to 1999, Jablonsky said. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to possession of heroin and auto burglary and was sentenced to four years in prison, court records show.

His most recent conviction was a 2014 federal felony for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. In that case, Gutierrez pulled a firearm during a confrontation with a Santa Ana Star Casino security guard, according to a criminal complaint.

Gutierrez pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2015 to 45 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, federal court records show.

 


