Aggie men are slight underdogs for Saturday rematch with Grand Canyon

PHOENIX — The New Mexico State men (22-4, 10-2) blasted Grand Canyon (19-6, 8-4) in the first game of the season between the two teams, but the Antelopes are narrow 2½-point favorites for Saturday’s rematch in Western Athletic Conference basketball (6 p.m., ESPN+ streaming, 99.5 FM in Las Cruces). Radio is also in Artesia, N.M. (990 AM), Carlsbad, N.M. (1240 AM), Gallup, N.M. (94.9 FM), Alamogordo, N.M. (103.7 FM) and El Paso (1380 AM). )

The Aggies (22-4, 10-2) are coming off a loss at Utah Valley and an underwhelming 75-64 home win Wednesday over Dixie State. Grand Canyon lost 71-61 on Jan. 29 in Las Cruces but is 12-1 at home.

New Mexico State is tied for the WAC lead with Seattle University (20-6, 11-2) which recently became ESPN’s bracketology projection to win the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Teddy Allen scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 75-64 win over the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Antelopes have gone 12-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is fourth in the WAC shooting 34.6% from deep, led by Aidan Igiehon shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Aggies have gone 10-2 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State is second in the WAC allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Aggies won 71-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Allen led the Aggies with 28 points, and Holland Woods led the Antelopes with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Antelopes. Woods is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Allen is shooting 45.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

WOMEN: The Aggies (9-15, 5-9 WAC) host Grand Canyon (17-7, 9-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Pan Am. On Jan. 29, GCU hit a buzzer-beater and defeated the Aggies 61-59 in Phoenix.