Lobo men in contention in Hawaii golf tournament

LIHUE, Hawai’i –– The New Mexico men’s golf team had a strong second round at the John Burns Intercollegiate on Friday as play continued at the Ocean Course at Hokuala. The Lobos shot the low round of the day at 14-under to remain in second place at 21-under overall.



The Lobos, who entered the day tied for second, six shots behind Arizona, cut the Wildcats’ lead in half as Arizona finished the day at 24-under. BYU is in third at 11-under and Fresno State is fourth at 9-under.



“This was a really, really good day for us,” said head coach Glen Millican. “14-under is a great score on this course and we played great down the stretch to finish off an excellent round. We put ourselves in good position headed into tomorrow.”



Brandon Shong was the low Lobo on Friday, making eight birdies in a 6-under round of 66 to end the day T-3rd on the individual leaderboard at 7-under. Bastien Amat is also T-3rd at 7-under after posting a 3-under 69 in the second round. Sam Choi is also in the individual top 10, sitting T-6th at 6-under after a 5-under 67 on Friday. Ignacio Arcaya shot even par on Friday to remain at 3-over for the event and Matthew Watkins rounded out the lineup with a second-round 78. Carson Herron, playing as an individual, is T-12th at 4-under after shooting 73 on Friday.



The John Burns Intercollegiate will conclude with the final round on Saturday.

John Burns Intercollegiate scores after two rounds