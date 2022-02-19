State to fund ABQ pools, parks, community centers

Albuquerque’s community centers, parks and recreational venues are among the biggest winners in this year’s state infrastructure spending bill, with lawmakers appropriating millions for pools, splash pads and museum upgrades in New Mexico’s largest city.

But state leaders did not put big bucks toward Albuquerque’s long-awaited homeless shelter and services hub, and also left the city’s request for affordable housing dollars largely unfulfilled.

The capital outlay bill passed by the Legislature includes about $58 million for city of Albuquerque projects. The legislation’s single largest allocation to the city is $10.6 million for road and pedestrian improvements in the Old Town and Sawmill area.

Overall, it’s a “very significant investment in the city,” Albuquerque’s Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael said at a news conference Friday, citing the $5.3 million allocated for the third phase of the Westgate Community Center, $3 million for the city’s planned Community Safety department headquarters in Southeast Albuquerque, $2.2 million for the South San Jose park and community center, and money for various roadway upgrades.

On the recreation front, they put $3.9 million toward the planned swimming pool at North Domingo Baca park (though the project remains $15 million to $20 million short of full funding), $1 million to build West Side splash pads, $925,000 to upgrade Montgomery Pool and $725,000 toward the Los Altos Park overhaul.

The bill also includes $970,000 for pickleball facilities at the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center and another $125,000 for West Side pickleball facilities.

As passed, the bill provides the city more money for pickleball than for affordable housing construction ($455,000), and the Gateway Center homeless shelter and services center ($421,757) combined.

The city had sought $30 million for the Gateway Center and $25 million to build (or acquire and rehabilitate) affordable housing.

Keller called the lack of support for those priorities disappointing, but not entirely surprising. A former state senator, Keller said lawmakers tend to have a hyper-local focus, particularly during election years.

“People want to put money into their neighborhoods, and that’s very natural and normal in an election year, so there’s not a whole lot of desire to fund something that might be outside your district,” he said, adding that the city views the Gateway Center as a project of metro-wide importance.

Lawmakers did include money for housing and homelessness initiatives in the overall state budget bill, though it is not specific to Albuquerque.

The capital outlay bill is now pending with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has until March 9 to act on it. She cannot add expenditures, but has authority to veto certain items before signing it.

The state has in the past contributed to the Gateway Center, including $3.9 million last year.