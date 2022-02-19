 Lobo baseball loses twice, one of them 21-1, to open 2022 season - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo baseball loses twice, one of them 21-1, to open 2022 season

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

SURPRISE, Ariz. — This undoubtedly was not the surprise in Surprise Lobo baseball fans hoped for.

No. 11 Oregon State scored 11 eighth-inning runs and blasted New Mexico 21-1 Friday in both teams’ season opener, also the UNM debut for head coach Tod Brown. Later, Gonzaga walked off UNM 3-2 with an RBI double in the ninth inning. The Lobos outhit the Zags 8-4 in that one.

But first the Beavers outhit the Lobos 20-4, with the loss going to starter Tristin Lively (five hits , five runs in 1⅔ innings). UNM yielded seven unearned runs and walked 12 batters. One, Garret Forrester , walked five times to equal an Oregon State record.

UNM returns to action Saturday vs. Gonzaga and Sunday vs. Oregon State, both games at 5 p.m.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

