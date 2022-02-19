UNM women: Fab Five’s Finale arrives (with photo gallery)

Prev 1 of 5 Next

Saturday will be a day for lasts and firsts at the Pit.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team will honor five seniors – its season-long starting lineup – as the Lobos host Boise State for Senior Day. Jaedyn De La Cerda, Antonia Anderson, Shaiquel McGruder and sisters LaTascya and LaTora Duff will be recognized.

It will certainly be the last regular-season home game for super seniors De La Cerda and Anderson, who will become the first Lobos to celebrate two senior days. The COVID-19 pandemic kept fans from attending last season’s ceremony at the Pit, but it also granted players an extra year of eligibility, which De La Cerda and Anderson accepted.

Both are looking forward to a more typical Senior Day.

“Last year’s was so strange,” De La Cerda said. “It was like, who are we doing this for? This one’s going to be really, really special.”

Anderson agreed.

“I don’t need any gifts,” she said. “Jaedyn and I got framed jerseys and everything last year. I just want a last home game with the fans.”

Whether or not Saturday’s game is a finale for McGruder or the Duff twins remains to be seen. All three have an extra year of eligibility remaining and could return to UNM as super seniors. None of them has ruled it out.

“That could happen,” LaTora Duff said when asked if she and LaTascya had considered another season as Lobos.

McGruder cracked a smile and said, “We will see.”

All three players expect to address their intentions for 2022-23 in the coming weeks. For now, they’re focused on finishing this season on a high note, starting with Saturday’s home finale.

UNM (21-7, 12-3 Mountain West) comes into the game with plenty still to play for, trailing first-place UNLV by two games and leading third-place Nevada by a game (in the loss column). The Lobos have three regular-season games remaining, while the Rebels and Wolf Pack have four apiece, including a head-to-head matchup.

Boise State (8-17, 4-10) has struggled for much of the season, but the Broncos gave New Mexico all it wanted in a 72-68 Lobos win in Idaho earlier this season.

“They’re really talented; they’re just young,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said. “Their posts are good and we couldn’t keep them off the boards up in Boise. I expect another tough game.”

With that in mind, the Duffs said they’re not spending much mental energy thinking about Senior Day festivities. “Just play the way we’re supposed to and give the fans a win,” LaTascya said. “That’s the most important thing.”

Bradbury said Saturday will be the first time he’s had five starters recognized on a senior day. Asked what it’s been like coaching such an experienced group, he smiled.

“It’s been great,” he said, “and not because they’re all seniors or because they’re talented. It’s great because they’re high-character, unselfish people. They don’t care who the high scorer is or how many shots they take. They just try to find ways to win. That’s been their mindset.”

De La Cerda and Anderson, both in Bradbury’s first UNM recruiting class, said they expect Senior Day part two to be memorable.

“We came here together freshman year and now we’re in grad school,” De La Cerda said. “It’s kind of amazing. We’ve talked about just trying to take advantage of every game we’re given. This one will be emotional but it will be fun.”

Anderson, UNM’s career leader in games played, shared similar sentiments.

“When I think about the Pit, I just think about certain games when the fans really showed out for us,” she said. “When they get loud, it’s such a great feeling. I’ll miss that atmosphere. I’ll definitely miss the fans.”