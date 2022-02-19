Prosecutors oppose key provision in crime bill

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s 14 district attorneys are urging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to veto part of the signature crime bill passed in this year’s 30-day legislative session.

The opposition raises the possibility of sinking the multi-faceted legislation, which calls for enhancing some criminal penalties, expanding efforts to retain officers, and better tracking of pretrial defendants on electronic monitoring.

The state’s prosecutors contend the proposal will narrow their access to the location data of defendants who wear an ankle monitor before trial – an argument at odds with what lawmakers intended and how they interpret the bill.

The dispute centers on a section of the legislation requiring the judiciary to share defendants’ GPS data with law enforcement officers when requested for a criminal investigation.

The proposal, House Bill 68, says the information must be shared without a warrant if there’s reasonable suspicion to believe the data would provide relevant evidence.

Police and prosecutors say the current system makes it too difficult for them to obtain information about suspects’ recent whereabouts.

The language in the bill was crafted by state senators during a committee hearing as they questioned an Albuquerque police commander; former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez, now APD’s chief policy adviser; and court administrators.

But, in a letter to the governor, the president of New Mexico District Attorneys Association said the data section of the bill was written without prosecutors’ input.

Requiring reasonable suspicion will delay “law enforcement’s ability to respond to a potentially life-threatening situation, such as a pretrial defendant being at a domestic violence victim’s home,” 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce, the group’s president, said in the letter.

The bill, she added, “will make the public less safe and give pretrial defendants greater opportunities to commit crime while on release.”

Luce, whose district covers southeastern New Mexico, said the data-sharing is all the more important given the Legislature’s rejection of proposals designed to keep more criminal defendants in jail while they await trial.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, who led efforts to assemble the Legislature’s crime package, said the district attorneys’ interpretation of the bill is not accurate.

He noted that, without the bill in place, 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez had to sue to obtain GPS records for some defendants.

The legislation passed this week “should make the information more available to law enforcement officers,” Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat and lawyer, said in an interview Friday.

The bill says a warrant isn’t required. The “reasonable suspicion” standard was added, senators said during committee hearings, to ensure officers have a reason for requesting the data.

Reasonable suspicion is “about the lowest standard there is to try and obtain,” Cervantes said. “All they really have to show is that it’s in connection with an ongoing investigation.”

‘Right direction’

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s administration on Friday listed the data-sharing requirement as one of the highlights of the Legislature’s action on crime.

Aaron Jones, interim commander for investigative support at APD, said in a news conference that the bill requires turning data over to law enforcement “as soon as it’s needed.”

“To be sure, we did not get everything we wanted,” Jones said, “but it is a step in the right direction.”

House Bill 68 was overhauled by the Senate Judiciary Committee late in the session. Lawmakers took a host of individual crime bills that had been advancing during the session and rolled them into one measure.

The GPS data section was a version of what had been proposed in Senate Bill 225, sponsored by Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque.

APD’s Jones and Martinez served as expert witnesses when the bill was presented, and Senators peppered them with questions as they developed the language on pretrial data.

Veto power

It isn’t clear that Lujan Grisham has the option of vetoing only part of the bill, rather than accepting or rejecting it in its entirety.

The state Constitution grants line-item veto power to the governor for “any bill appropriating money.”

House Bill 68 has no appropriation, though it includes language changing financial distributions from a law enforcement fund.

Cervantes said it’s clear the bill can’t be line-item vetoed because it doesn’t have an appropriation.

If the dispute came to a head, it would be up to the courts to decide. Lawmakers, for example, successfully challenged the validity of some vetoes by former Gov. Susana Martinez.

Lujan Grisham has until March 9 to act on bills passed in the final three days of the session. The crime package won approval in the final hours of the session.

Besides data-sharing, the bill would create retention bonuses for some officers, enhance some criminal penalties that involve guns, make it a crime to operate a “chop shop” for stolen vehicles, expand potential funding sources for 24/7 monitoring of pretrial defendants on ankle monitors; and give prosecutors more time to bring charges of second-degree murder, among other provisions.

Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the administration “will thoroughly review passed legislation and evaluate any input from stakeholders before taking action.”

Journal staff writer Jessica Dyer contributed to this article.