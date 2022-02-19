Masks gone again – for some, not for others

Dangling from my car’s sun visor is a history of face masks, a cluttered chronicling of pandemic wear over the past two years.

There are the primitive versions made of fabric scraps by friends back when authentic PPEs were in short supply and better left to medical folks.

There’s a more sophisticated handmade mask with a metal nose band to keep glasses from fogging up (that never worked) and a stylish store-bought model with breathing vents that was all the rage until the experts advised against vents.

Several are adorned with symbols of my fandoms – a Zia symbol, a New Mexico United shield, a smiling pit bull.

One mask is outfitted with a plastic endoskeleton, there to keep the fabric from vacuum sealing my face with every breath.

The ubiquitous blue surgical mask became my go-to protection for months. My most recent mask is a disposable, starchy, white NIOSH-approved particulate respirator, the ugliest of them all but also the most comfortable and best protection from nasty, deadly COVID-19.

My visor collection doesn’t include every mask I’ve ever worn, of course. But at some point each one has taken its turn there. These masks became part of my routine like fastening a seat belt or adjusting a rear-view mirror.

And now, just like that, the state mask mandate is over. Again.

We are days now into this new fend-for-yourself phase of the pandemic, which began Thursday when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made her surprising announcement.

What wasn’t a surprise was the division, derision, confusion and concern her announcement drew.

“But isn’t the point of protective measures like wearing masks to help keep all of us safer as long as the pandemic is still with us?” Catherine tweeted. “I’m blown away by the logic of wishing the pandemic away.”

So now what?

As Catherine suggests, COVID-19 is still with us. We cannot wish it away, we cannot seem to mask and vaccinate it away, and we cannot pretend life is getting back to normal. Not yet.

The mask mandate was lifted before, remember. That happened in May.

Then came the delta variant. And then came omicron. And then came some of the highest numbers of new daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths since COVID-19 entered our lives two years ago next month.

Those numbers are still high, though state officials assure us that the decision to rescind the mandate is based on modeling showing a “coming” drop in hospitalizations.

If only we could be sure nothing else is coming. Even now, another variant – a subvariant of omicron – is swirling about, and it could turn out to be a doozy. Or not.

Initial reports suggest the BA.2 virus may already be spreading faster than omicron and may also cause more serious illnesses even among the fully protected and those who have already had any flavor of coronavirus save for omicron itself.

The optimal word is “may” as once again COVID-19 forces us to leap into the unknown.

So leap we must, not into a kiddie pool of the unknown but a deep and vast ocean, made murky with confusing and contradictory information from health and government officials, not to mention the blatantly disingenuous muck oozed nightly from certain media outlets and social media.

New Mexico joins every other state but Hawaii in dropping or planning to soon drop their mask mandates. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended that mask mandates be lifted last May, has yet to advise that now.

Soon, the CDC says. When the metrics are better, it says. New Mexico saw no need to wait.

Clearly, many of you are fine with that. And many of you are not. In a recent COVID States Project poll, 69% of Americans approve of indoor mask mandates; in New Mexico, the approval number is 73%.

“I will just say that I am going to continue wearing my N95 mask for the foreseeable future,” my state epidemiologist guru said. “The risk/benefit ratio to unmasking, in my opinion, comes down firmly on the side of continuing to mask with a medical grade mask in all indoor settings and outdoor settings that are high risk. This is true for anyone anywhere in the country. I cannot make a personal choice for you or your kids, but that is my personal opinion.”

Many of us are making the personal choice to keep wearing our masks, especially those who are immunocompromised or have families with immunocompromised members. Especially those exhausted hospital and health care workers, the parents of small children too young for COVID-19 vaccines and the people with relatives too old for a fair fight against the virus.

It’s too soon, I think, to archive my car collection of masks. But I’m willing to concede that mask mandates – and vaccine requirements, for that matter – are not working. If watching loved ones get sick and die horrible, lonely deaths from COVID-19 hasn’t changed the minds of anti-mask, anti-vax folks, I’m inclined to believe nothing will.

My hope, then, is that those who toss their masks and their health to the winds will respect the choices of those who intend to stick with their masks.

“I really felt like I was the only who still sent my kid to school in a mask,” said Kaily, mother of an elementary school student. “Then I dropped her off and saw that many of her schoolmates had theirs on, too.”

Kaily said her daughter wanted to keep wearing her mask.

“She said she’d rather stay a little safer and keep all her family a little safer,” Kaily said. “Kids are pretty selfless until we teach them not to be.”

I hope we adults can be more like that, too.

UpFront is a front-page news and opinion column.