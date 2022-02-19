The rise of omnibus bills sparks concerns about transparency

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – The final days of this year’s 30-day New Mexico legislative session were marked by long nights, lengthy floor debates and the rise of omnibus bills.

On three of the weightiest issues facing lawmakers, top-ranking Democrats used an omnibus approach – or lumping various proposals into a single package – to try to win approval.

The strategy worked on crime and tax legislation, which were both endorsed on bipartisan votes, but led to the demise of a big voting-related bill.

Some critics said the process makes it harder for the public – and even legislators – to know exactly what was being debated in the session’s final hours, as the bills were being frequently amended.

“There’s nothing technically wrong with the way they passed these bills through, but it’s not a best practice in transparency,” said Shannon Kunkel, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government.

She also said the open government group would push during next year’s 60-day session for a legislative rule change mandating all proposed bill rewrites and amendments in House and Senate committees be publicly posted before a vote.

Such a proposal was endorsed by the House during this year’s session, but not taken up by the Senate.

Meanwhile, leading lawmakers defended the omnibus process during news conferences shortly after the 30-day session ended on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, insisted the omnibus approach still allows for a thorough vetting of proposed legislation.

“Those bills get heard individually and then they get put together,” Wirth said during a post-adjournment news conference. “I think the members realize it’s a package.”

House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said that of the 13 or 14 final components of the crime package approved by the chamber on the session’s final day, all but one or two of them were House bills that had been vetted during committee hearings.

“I think the people of our state are far less interested in tracking a bill number … what they want to see is legislation that is going to keep their streets safer,” Egolf said.

The final version of the crime package, for instance, would make it a crime to threaten judges, eliminate a statute of limitations for second-degree murder cases and offer retention bonuses to experienced police officers at certain stages of their career.

In addition, the bill, House Bill 68, would require New Mexico’s judiciary to share ankle monitor data for pretrial defendants with law enforcement and would prohibit the use of “gay panic defense” in criminal cases.

Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, who is the longest-serving state lawmaker, said the omnibus approach requires having faith in legislative staffers to thoroughly – and legally – combine bills into a single package.

“It’s just a different way of doing things,” Ingle told the Journal. “Omnibus is something I don’t have a lot of experience with.”

He also said that, in the past, laws have generally been more specifically targeted.

That approach has been good in many cases but has occasionally led to important provisions being left out of bills, said Ingle, the former Senate GOP floor leader who has served in the Legislature since 1985.

This year’s session was unique in having three hefty omnibus bills in the mix as the clock ticked toward adjournment, but omnibus bills have been utilized to a lesser degree in previous legislative sessions.

Tax bills, for example, often include various provisions that are bundled together in the final days of a session.

But even some bill architects have expressed misgivings with the process.

“This is not the way we should be doing tax policy in New Mexico,” said Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, during a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday night in which several changes were made to a $547 million package of tax cuts and tax credits.

In any case, the rise of omnibus bills could also be part of the reason lawmakers passed just 64 bills during this year’s session – the lowest bill output in recent state history.

In comparison, legislators approved 88 bills two years ago and 111 during the 2018 legislative session.

Under New Mexico’s system, lawmakers meet for 30-day sessions in even-numbered years and for longer 60-day sessions in odd-numbered years.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until March 9 to act on bills approved during the final days of this year’s session.

Coming Sunday

With no opposition and little debate, state lawmakers this session passed a bill to rein in the use of sometimes-abused temporary guardianships.