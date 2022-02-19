 High school basketball: Academy boys secure district title - Albuquerque Journal

High school basketball: Academy boys secure district title

By James Yodice/Journal Staff Writer

There won’t be a playoff in District 6-4A boys basketball, nor will there be one in District 5-3A.

As the prep basketball regular season approaches its final day on Saturday, the penultimate night offered some clarity and two doses of perfection.

At Albuquerque Academy, the Chargers won their first boys district title in 12 years, coming from behind to beat Valley 47-43 to clinch the 6-4A championship outright.

The Chargers (16-7) went 6-2 in district, and their six league victories were by a combined 17 points, none of them by more than four.

“We’ve been in a lot of tough games, close games. … As the season went on,” Academy coach Marcos CdeBaca said, “they learned how to win, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Valley (12-12, 4-4) led 17-10 at halftime, and was leading 29-23 late in the third quarter before the Chargers scored the final five of the quarter, including a 3-pointer from Kellan Gehres.

At 36-all midway through the fourth quarter, sophomore Joe Jack drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Chargers ahead for good.

“It’s a practice move. It was natural, it just came to me,” Jack said. He finished with 16 points, second to Gehres’ 19.

Academy also went 12-for-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, and 14-for-14 for the game.

n At Sandia Prep on Friday night, the Sundevil boys (13-11, 8-0) closed out a perfect run through District 5-3A, beating visiting Bosque School 63-52 and taking the regular-season title by themselves. The second-place Bobcats needed to win to force a playoff game.

Volcano Vista, in 1-5A, beat Atrisco Heritage 63-40 on Friday night as the Hawks finished the regular season 24-0. Las Cruces (26-0) pulled away to beat Mayfield 79-55 on Friday in District 3-5A.

La Cueva leads Sandia by a game in District 2-5A going into Saturday afternoon, and the Bears can clinch the regular-season title outright if they defeat Eldorado as the rivals meet for the second time in three days. La Cueva whipped the Eagles 76-49 on Thursday.

Sandia’s only hope to force a playoff against the Bears is to beat West Mesa on Saturday afternoon, and hope that Eldorado upsets La Cueva.

Los Lunas had already locked up 5-5A. Hobbs earned first place outright in 4-5A by beating second-place Carlsbad on Friday.

In 4A, No. 1 Highland was the other district champ (5-4A) in the metro area to go along with Academy.

GIRLS: Volcano Vista closed out a 24-0 regular season on Thursday as the Hawks dominated District 1-5A. Albuquerque High (18-6) went 10-0 in District 5-5A, the last win coming Friday at Los Lunas.

District 2-5A appeared to be headed toward a playoff between La Cueva and Farmington, especially after the Scorpions beat the Bears earlier this week in the Four Corners to create a tie for first place.

But on Thursday night, Piedra Vista — with its star guard Lanae Billy having recently returned to the lineup — upset the Scorpions. That leaves Farmington half a game behind La Cueva. The Bears must beat Eldorado on Saturday afternoon to avoid a playoff game against Farmington.

In Class 4A, second-ranked Bernalillo (23-1, 7-1) suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night, losing 58-55 at Hope Christian (16-10, 7-1) as the Huskies forced a playoff in 6-4A.

Highland already had captured first place in 5-4A.


