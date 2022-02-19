Banking pro’s key to success: Engaging with people around her

Prev 1 of 2 Next

Marvina Pete’s kids are used to finding a ham in the bathroom. Sometimes, there’ll be a turkey in the bedroom.

Cooking that involves every part of the house is how Pete lays out the table for cousins, brothers, friends — all of whom know to arrive hungry.

“I’ve mastered cooking for like 70 people, and I don’t have an industrial kitchen or anything,” says Pete, who lives in Two Grey Hills on the Navajo reservation. “I just have a lot of roasters … and need a lot of outlets.”

Pete recently became Gallup branch manager at WaFd Bank, as she pursues her career in banking. It’s something she loves because “there’s so much power in being able to help people with their finances. Just simply helping somebody be in a better spot is amazing.”

Pete has been in banking for nearly two decades, moving to WaFd (formerly Washington Federal) from Wells Fargo in Farmington after she helped to close the branch she managed there due to a company realignment.

She says the job was “a beast” because it involved shutting down two buildings and contacting the 1,592 customers who had rented safe deposit boxes at the branch.

When Pete is not at work, she’s home at her ranch with a blended family that includes five children, 22 quarterhorses, 65 cows, 18 goats and sheep, four dogs, three house cats and a hen named Carol (named by the kids.)

Her ranch life extends beyond her family: she and her children run a program that helps elderly neighbors move their herds or gather them for vaccinations or branding.

“This is an opportunity, and something the kids jump at,” Pete says “That’s always been my biggest thing — teaching them to give back to the communities that they’re in.”

What has been key to your success in banking?

“It’s easy for me to talk to people. Everywhere I go, I’m constantly engaging with people around me. If you and I were in line at Starbucks, I’d start talking to you. If you and I share an elevator, we’ll start talking. It’s just something that came really naturally. A lot of my success was simply connecting to customers, getting to know them as people — just being curious. You don’t want to come across as that telemarketer person. There’s a genuine connection where I really found a lot of success.”

Did you always envision a career in banking?

“If you were to ask me, what did you want to be as a kid, I would have told you I wanted to be a lawyer. The types of law I would have gone into would have been federal Indian law and civil rights law. But I sat in on a District Court case, this is probably back in 2009, and I just remember how I felt after I left. It was the same type of law that I was interested in. I ended up leaving there so emotionally charged and emotionally drained. That’s when I had that epiphany that ‘OK, if you do this, these topics and these cases have the capacity to overrun your life. Is that something you want?’ I came to the conclusion, ‘OK, if I pursue this, I’m probably going to end up divorced. I’m probably going to end up not having such a close relationship with my children.’ And I am all about family.”

Who inspires you?

“My mother. I’m Navajo. We are a matrilineal society. I grew up as a child seeing the matriarch as my grandmother. My grandmother passed, and then I saw that transition to an older aunt, and then she had passed and then it became my mother. As you get older and you start to lose people you love, nothing prepares you for that. I lost my mom when I was 29. She died of uterine cancer. She was a very giving and loving woman, very charismatic. She’s raised other children besides my brother and I. A lot of my cousins grew up in my house. That’s the standard. That’s someone to look up to.”

As a cook, what are your specialties?

“I grill a lot. I come from a steak, potato, green chile and tortilla family. Every meal has green chile, every meal has hot homemade bread – whether that’s tortillas, whether that’s fry bread. That’s a love language, I guess. If I like you and I care for you, I’m going to feed you. My grandmother’s rule was do not run out of food. If you run out of food, that is b-a-a-ad. It’s the worst shame you can have.”

Is there a professional experience you’re particularly proud of?

“I had one customer who came in, and she had two credit cards that were maxed out and a vehicle payment she had just co-signed for her granddaughter. Her husband had passed, she was on a fixed income and she had additional debt. It ended up being quite a hefty amount, and so just because I took the time to talk with her, we ended up (opening) a home equity line of credit, and we consolidated a lot of those smaller bills. After we signed the paperwork, she became very emotional — ‘You’ve provided me with so much flexibility. I’ve been in this bank many times before with these same problems and no one took the time to ask questions, to really learn about it, much less help solve it.’ That’s when I got emotional.”

Do you have any regrets?

“As I’ve lost people over time — you don’t realize when a good friend is going to have their last moment, you don’t know when it’s going to be the last time you’re going to talk to a parent or a sibling. If I’m out to lunch with friends, a common thing is you’ll sit next to someone and you’ll see the phone light up. If I can see it and it says, ‘mom, brother, sister or kid,’ and they ignore it? I will correct them on it and say, ‘Hey, I see your mom’s calling you. Please pick up that call. I would give anything for that call. I won’t think you’re rude, but I’m going to make it a point to tell you to pick it up because I don’t have that chance and you do. So embrace it.'”

What’s on your bucket list?

“I want to raise mentally engaging, contributing children. Right now, with us going through the pandemic, your health is very special. I don’t know if I would have that (perspective) if it weren’t for the pandemic. Because something like all of us going through this collectively as a population puts focus toward the present and the many smaller things to be grateful for. It’s not so much that I want to climb Everest or I want to go on a safari in Africa. As long as my family is taken care of, as long as I’m taken care of and we’re in good health, our animals are in good health, I will count my blessings.”

What’s a favorite compliment you have received?

“I like being genuine, and being transparent is important to me. There’s a lot of distractions in this world. The best thing you can give someone is your undivided attention, and the best gift is giving them the time they deserve. So whenever I’m recognized for giving that to someone, I’m like “Woo! Win!'”

THE BASICS: Marvina Pete, 38, born in Farmington, raised in Cortez, Colo.; engaged to Daniel Todachine; blended family of five kids, ranging from 3 to 15 years old; bachelor’s in business administration, San Juan College, 2005.

POSITIONS: WaFd Bank, Gallup branch manager and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council member, since August; Wells Fargo, teller, banker, branch manager, 2009 to 2021; Vectra Bank, teller and banker, 2003-2007.

OTHER: Board member of Childhaven, Inc. and Na Nizhoozhi Center, Inc.; McKinley Leadership program, current class; Shiprock Marathon volunteer with Navajo YES; organizer of elder livestock volunteering program; Shiprock Beautification Project, volunteer; Newcomb Parent Advisory Committee, member.