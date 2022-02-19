 Tacos head west: Albuquerque eatery opening new location - Albuquerque Journal

Tacos head west: Albuquerque eatery opening new location

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

It all started with a taco.

Well, actually, it started with 10 of them.

And now, the owners of Tako Ten are taking their core menu of 10 tacos west with the planned opening of a second restaurant location near Montgomery and San Mateo in April.

Co-owner Joshua Gomez said the new menu will be similar to the current offerings at the original location at the Bridges on Tramway, so taco fans don’t have to worry about missing out on their favorite options.

But unlike the original location, the new outlet at 5011 Montgomery NE will also be offering burgers, something long-time Tako Ten lovers may remember.

“I think the burger our chef makes is one of the best burgers in town,” Gomez said.

Gomez said burgers were on the original menu of Tako Ten and were one of the more popular items, but they were eventually removed after burgers proved to be too difficult to make in a timely manner in the small kitchen space.

However, the larger kitchen space at the new location means burger lovers can get their fill alongside the extensive taco menu.

Gomez said the opening of the new location has been in the works for a while, since Tako Ten was opened with the intention of expanding the option across town.

He said he would like to see the restaurant expand to about five Albuquerque locations and even to other states.

Gomez, alongside his wife and business partner Michelle Waterson, also owns two other restaurant concepts, Thai Street and Refresh, both of which also opened at Bridges on Tramway.

Both concepts are also seeing some expansion and change with Thai Street opening a second location in early February at 5500 San Mateo NE and Refresh closing to be converted into a pizza restaurant that is yet to be named.

Gomez said that he and Waterson made the decision to close Refresh, which opened mid-2021, since it wasn’t seeing the volume of customers they wanted and instead decided to pivot to pizza.

He anticipates that the new concept will open in about two weeks.

For Thai Street, the second location came by chance when Gomez saw the closing of the old Siam Cafe.

He said it made sense to replace a former Thai restaurant with a newer one and the location would bring a new customer base to the restaurant.

“It’s in a good area. … It’s right off the highway, everyone basically has access to it, and it was just kind of a lucky thing where the opportunity opened up and we were able to make something happen,” he said.


