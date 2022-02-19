El Vado retailer closes storefront, now selling online and at pop-ups

Prev 1 of 2 Next

For four years customers have had the joy of swimming in maggots, albeit plastic ones, at Metal the Brand’s storefront location in the El Vado Motel near Old Town Albuquerque.

That joy came to an end, however, in mid-January when the brand shuttered its brick and mortar location at 2500 Central SW.

But store owner Michael Wieclaw, and his legions of iconic maggots, aren’t going far.

Wieclaw said he made the decision to close the storefront location so he could focus on new opportunities, like heading Spirit Station Albuquerque, an immersive art installation and distillery currently slated to be built at the Railyards in Barelas within the next few years.

Though his focus has shifted to an immersive experience, Metal the Brand fans will still be able to track down merchandise from his online store and through pop-up events.

Wieclaw said the closing of the location was bittersweet, but ultimately the El Vado shop was never meant to be permanent and he had realistically outgrown it several years ago.

He had even been considering opening a new larger location before the pandemic hit and forced him to change plans and stay at El Vado.

For Wieclaw, closing the store was his chance to “level up” and move onto bigger projects.

“It’s time to level up like in a video game, you go against one boss at the end of the level, you one shot the boss and you think “that’s easy, let’s go onto the next step,” he said.