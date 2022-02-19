 El Vado retailer closes storefront, now selling online and at pop-ups - Albuquerque Journal

El Vado retailer closes storefront, now selling online and at pop-ups

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

For four years customers have had the joy of swimming in maggots, albeit plastic ones, at Metal the Brand’s storefront location in the El Vado Motel near Old Town Albuquerque.

That joy came to an end, however, in mid-January when the brand shuttered its brick and mortar location at 2500 Central SW.

But store owner Michael Wieclaw, and his legions of iconic maggots, aren’t going far.

Wieclaw said he made the decision to close the storefront location so he could focus on new opportunities, like heading Spirit Station Albuquerque, an immersive art installation and distillery currently slated to be built at the Railyards in Barelas within the next few years.

Though his focus has shifted to an immersive experience, Metal the Brand fans will still be able to track down merchandise from his online store and through pop-up events.

Wieclaw said the closing of the location was bittersweet, but ultimately the El Vado shop was never meant to be permanent and he had realistically outgrown it several years ago.

He had even been considering opening a new larger location before the pandemic hit and forced him to change plans and stay at El Vado.

For Wieclaw, closing the store was his chance to “level up” and move onto bigger projects.

“It’s time to level up like in a video game, you go against one boss at the end of the level, you one shot the boss and you think “that’s easy, let’s go onto the next step,” he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
El Vado retailer closes storefront, now selling online and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Metal the Brand's brick-and-mortar location was ... Metal the Brand's brick-and-mortar location was known for its "maggot bath."
2
Tacos head west: Albuquerque eatery opening new location
ABQnews Seeker
Restaurant's sister concepts also moving toward ... Restaurant's sister concepts also moving toward expansions.
3
Banking pro's key to success: Engaging with people around ...
ABQnews Seeker
Marvina Pete manages WaFd Bank's Gallup ... Marvina Pete manages WaFd Bank's Gallup branch - when she's not ranching.
4
One week left until Top Workplaces nomination deadline
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexicans have one week left ... New Mexicans have one week left to nominate their workplaces to participate in the Journal's 1 ...
5
Police investigating early Saturday homicide Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
Victim was found with a gunshot ... Victim was found with a gunshot wound near First and Central
6
Masks gone again – for some, not ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic still too uncertain to return ... Pandemic still too uncertain to return to normal
7
The rise of omnibus bills sparks concerns about transparency
ABQnews Seeker
Critics say bundling strategy makes it ... Critics say bundling strategy makes it hard for the public to parse legislation
8
Woman charged in armed shoplifting spree
ABQnews Seeker
Affidavit says the accused tried to ... Affidavit says the accused tried to drive away with police officer in vehicle
9
National Guard deploys for new emergency: Teacher shortages
ABQnews Seeker
Troops have traded mission briefs for ... Troops have traded mission briefs for lesson plans