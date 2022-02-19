 Convenience store opens new South Valley location - Albuquerque Journal

Convenience store opens new South Valley location

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Pilot Travel Center has opened its 15th New Mexico store, at 9220 Broadway in the South Valley. (Courtesy of Pilot Travel Center)

Pilot Travel Center opened its 15th New Mexico location mid-February, according to a spokeswoman with the company.

The 14,300-square-foot center located at 9220 Broadway near Exit 215 and Interstate 25 in the South Valley features food offerings like pizza and snacks, a McDonald’s with a drive-thru, five showers, public laundry and a CAT scale.

The new location is expected to create more than 50 jobs and bring in an estimated $2.6 million in state and local tax revenue, according to the company’s spokeswoman.

For the opening, the center will offer 25% off food and beverages between Feb. 21 and March 13 by entering “Pilot1106” into the Pilot Travel Center App.


