Convenience store opens new South Valley location

Pilot Travel Center opened its 15th New Mexico location mid-February, according to a spokeswoman with the company.

The 14,300-square-foot center located at 9220 Broadway near Exit 215 and Interstate 25 in the South Valley features food offerings like pizza and snacks, a McDonald’s with a drive-thru, five showers, public laundry and a CAT scale.

The new location is expected to create more than 50 jobs and bring in an estimated $2.6 million in state and local tax revenue, according to the company’s spokeswoman.

For the opening, the center will offer 25% off food and beverages between Feb. 21 and March 13 by entering “Pilot1106” into the Pilot Travel Center App.