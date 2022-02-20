Buckle up, taxpayers, 2022 set to be a bumpy ride

IRS is already warning that this is going to be a rough tax season.

As if that is something new. As if they had to warn us.

There are many reasons for this. In various communications IRS has said file your return electronically. Do not paper file. Oh, and did we say file electronically?

Those of you who paper filed in past years very likely encountered problems. You may even have received a notice that IRS did not receive your return.

The problem is they lack the personnel to process the paper-filed returns on a timely basis, or even at all. Some paper filed returns were mandated by a rejection of an e-filed return. That will occur again this tax season.

Special payments made by the government will continue to plague people in filing season. IRS warns about the economic impact payment (EIP) for 2021 and the “advance child tax credit.”

There have been three EIPs. The first two related to the 2020 tax year. The third relates to 2021. Your eligibility for the third payment was generally based on reported 2020 income.

Payments started in March 2021. If the 2020 return was not processed, the eligibility is based on 2019 reported data.

When you file your 2021 tax return, you may need to adjust the amount you should have received. If your 2021 income is lower than what IRS used to determine the third payment, you may get an extra credit. This is called the recovery rebate credit (RRC).

If your 2021 income is higher than what IRS used, you cannot be required to repay any of the third payment.

IRS will send a notice and a letter reporting the EIP received. Check this against your records as there may be mistakes. Share this information with your tax preparer.

Some people may need to file a 2021 tax return just to get the RRC. IRS issued a revenue procedure explaining the simplified process to file just for RRC purposes.

The child credit is even more complicated. There is a $2,000 credit for each child under age 18. COVID relief legislation temporarily increased the credit to $3,600 for a child under age 6 and $3000 otherwise.

The child tax credit has always had an income threshold. Because of the temporary increase in amount, there are now two income-based phase outs.

The first phase out is for the additional age-based payment of $1,600 or $1,000. This is triggered at $150,000 (married filing joint), $112,500 (head of household) or $75,000 (single).

If the first phase out applies in full, the child credit is reduced to $2,000. The second phase out could cause a loss of any credit. This begins at $400,000 (married filing joint) or $200,000 (other filing status). I hope that that is not too complicated. Computer software can determine the proper amount of the credit.

The messy part is that the government made advance payments of the credit beginning in July and continuing to December (six months).

You could have received $1,800 or $1,500 based on the qualifying child’s age. Eligibility was based on the most recently filed return (2020 or 2019) as of the payment date.

Payments were made monthly. It was possible to opt out of receiving payments. Unlike other COVID tax payments, this credit must be repaid if your 2021 income is too high to qualify.

Therefore, when you file your 2021 return you will need to know what advance payments were received. Your proper credit will be computed based on 2021 income.

If you use software to prepare the return the proper credit will be easy to compute. The tricky part will be adjusting the credit for advance payments received.

If you know the amount of the advance payments, and it agrees with what the IRS says in their Letter 6419, it should be OK.

If the payments received do not agree with the IRS letter, it will not be OK. IRS believes this will be rare. I will let that comment stand without comment.

Tax season 2021 will be messy because of IRS personnel shortages. Congress did not help matters by pushing relief payments to families to be reconciled through tax filings.

James R. Hamill is the Director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.