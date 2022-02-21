Zoom backgrounds: Are they hilarious or unprofessional?

Dear J.T. & Dale: So my boss recently learned how to use the green screen on Zoom. She’s obsessed with it and keeps coming up with different backgrounds. However, I find a lot of them to be silly and unprofessional. She thinks it’s hilarious. Recently, she used an obnoxious one during a call with a customer. In fact, in a follow-up call with me, the customer even mentioned it. They commented that they found it hard to believe that she was my boss and not the other way around. Should I tell her? — Grady

J.T.: While I don’t think I would share your personal opinions about backdrops, it’s appropriate to share the customer feedback. I would be very careful in sharing it, however. I would tell her that you thought it important to mention because you were concerned that it might impact the relationship with the customer. By sticking to the facts and only sharing what happened, you give her a way to learn that not all backdrops are appropriate for work. Lots of people are just learning how to navigate this new online world of work, and it’s not always easy to know what’s acceptable. That said, she is your boss, so be tactful. If she asks for your opinion, I would just say that while everyone is entitled to choose their own backdrops, you personally have opted to keep yours as professional as possible.

DALE: There’s an easy way to ensure that you don’t offend your boss: Make the discussion general, by which I mean, not about her. You can start by saying you’ve gotten some feedback from customers on your department’s Zoom meetings, and you’d like to volunteer to help everyone to come across even better. And then you go into YouTube and search for “how to look good on Zoom calls,” and you’ll find plenty of options. (I looked at a few, and one I thought was particularly impressive is under “Zoom backgrounds Iman” — Iman being a professional designer.) You put together a few tips and raise everyone’s level, making you a hero, not a nag. (By the way, I did find a number of videos endorsing “fun” digital backgrounds; apparently, some people would side with your boss.)

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m getting married in May. My fiance wants us to take a month-long honeymoon. Me, too. But my company has a strict two-week policy. I want to see if my company will let me take the other two weeks unpaid. I mentioned this to a co-worker, and she told me that other people have asked and were denied. Should I even bother to try, or should I just start looking for a new job so that I can go on the vacation? My wedding and marriage are far more important than this job. — Alexis

J.T.: While your company may have enforced their rule in the past, they might be rethinking it. Many companies are now responding to the Great Resignation of 2021 by creating more flexible policies. Set a meeting with your boss and explain the situation. Make it clear that you’ll do whatever you can to ensure that the workload doesn’t pile up while you’re gone. By letting them know this far in advance, they may be willing to make the accommodation. And, if they won’t, you’ll have plenty of time to look for a new job.

DALE: Yes, my wish for you is that you have a job you love, and your use of the words “this job” at the end of your inquiry does not sound loving. That minimizes the downside of making your request. But, some advice for anyone asking for something special at work: Seek to make it easier to say “yes” than to say “no.” You do that by emphasizing that it’s unpaid leave and by figuring out just how your work will get done, including finding colleagues willing to help. Doing so, you make it clear that you both care about the department and that the time off is highly significant to you (thus conveying the implied threat of quitting). That makes for an easy “yes.”

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about H.R., “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate, Inc.