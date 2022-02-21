Longtime ABQ car dealership opens location in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO — M&F Auto Sales is the latest addition to Rio Rancho auto dealerships.

Based in Albuquerque, the family-owned used auto store in January opened on Southern Blvd. near Coors Blvd., two of the city’s heavier trafficked streets.

M&F also has dealerships on Coors and on Lomas Blvd. in Albuquerque.

M&F Operations Manager Lydia Fiore said Rio Rancho’s business friendly reputation and the warmth of the community is among the reasons M&F added a location here.

“I’ve always heard that it is a great city, that there is a great sense of community here and that they are very supportive of small business,” she said.

The store’s grand opening will be Thursday at 11 a.m.

The lot is brimming with late model, low-mileage automobiles. Last week, there were 82 vehicles on the lot, including some high-end sports cars and pickup trucks.

“Trucks have been huge for our Albuquerque locations and for Rio Rancho,” Fiore said. “The short time that we have been here, we’ve sold a lot of trucks.”

The dealership has seven employees, including three salespeople, she said. It is looking to add staff, starting with a finance manager, then adding more sales staff and a lot attendant.

The used car business is pretty good these days, she said, because there are higher margins and higher demand since it has become more difficult for dealers to get new cars.

“It has brought the used car demand up,” she said.

Fiore, who is from Denver, moved to the area to help her brothers, Mike and Fadi Hosni, with the new dealership. Mike and Fadi founded the company.

“They were the founders 24 years ago and they are still very much hands on,” Fiore said.

The dealerships have a service department, and all cars come with a 1,000-mile, 30-day warranty.

“We had a great first month,” Fiore said. “A lot of people have stopped by to say hello and to look at what we have on the lot and to see what we are all about.”

Among those who stopped by was 16-year-old Marco Audelo and his grandfather from Santa Fe. He was interested in a 2008 Corvette he saw on the dealership’s website.

Fiore was taking pictures of the car to post on social media. She didn’t need to.

Audelo that day bought the car.

“I can’t wait to take it out for a drive,” he said.

About the business

M&F Auto Sales Rio Rancho

Address: 901 36 Place SE, Rio Rancho, NM

Online: https://www.mandfauto.com/grand-opening-rio-ranch.htm