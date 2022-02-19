 Briefcase: Law firm announces promotions - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Law firm announces promotions

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Christina M. Looney

Christina M. Looney has been named practice group chair for its the litigation group Sutin, Thayer & Browne.

Looney is a firm shareholder. Her family law practice encompasses divorce, child custody and time sharing, child support, alimony and the valuation and division of complex assets such as professional practices and other businesses in the divorce context. She also manages matters regarding commercial litigation, education law and employment law. Looney has been with the firm since 2013. According to the National Association of Women Lawyers, only 25% of all practice group leaders in the U.S. today are women. Sutin, Thayer & Browne is a majority woman-owned firm.

Robert J. Johnston

The firm has also named Robert J. Johnston as counsel.

Johnston’s practice focuses on public finance and New Mexico tax law. He provides advice on taxable and tax-exempt financing and also advises clients on local economic development incentives, including industrial revenue bonds. Johnston advises in all aspects of New Mexico tax law, assisting clients in responding to assessments and audits, and representing them in refund claims, administrative tax protest proceedings, and tax litigation and appeals.

He joined Sutin in 2016. Johnston has been named in Best Lawyers in America, Ones to Watch, Tax Law and Southwest Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars.


Briefcase: Law firm announces promotions
