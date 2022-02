Shawn Cronin has been promoted to company chef at M’tucci’s Restaurants.

Cronin joined M’tucci’s in 2014 to open the M’tucci’s Italian Market & Deli, where he served as the sous chef. In 2020, he was promoted to chef and partner to lead the chef team for M’tucci’s Twenty-Five. Prior to joining M’tucci’s, Cronin worked at Farina and Farm & Table.

M’tucci’s has three locations and a fourth, M’tucci’s Bar Roma and Speak Easy will open in March.