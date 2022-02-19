Briefcase: Leadership firm offering CEO coaching

Janice Honeycutt Hering, of Firecracker Leadership, is now offering chief executive officer coaching and educational programming. These programs aim to help clients improve upon self-awareness, mental fitness and leadership skills.

Honeycutt Hering has 30 years of experience in business and non-profit leadership. She is Myers Briggs Type Indicator Certified, has certifications in GiANT Worldwide 5 Voices Team Communication as well as 100X Leader training program. She is a former Vistage chair for local CEO groups.