Briefcase: Leadership firm offering CEO coaching

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Janice Honeycutt Hering

Janice Honeycutt Hering, of Firecracker Leadership, is now offering chief executive officer coaching and educational programming. These programs aim to help clients improve upon self-awareness, mental fitness and leadership skills.

Honeycutt Hering has 30 years of experience in business and non-profit leadership. She is Myers Briggs Type Indicator Certified, has certifications in GiANT Worldwide 5 Voices Team Communication as well as 100X Leader training program. She is a former Vistage chair for local CEO groups.


