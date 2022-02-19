How one of Rover.com’s best-rated ABQ pros became top dog

Tasha Druggan says the best part of running a dog care business is pretty much what any pet lover would guess: working with animals, staying active, plenty of time outside and being self-employed.

The worst part? All that fur.

“I would say the part that, like, sucks that people don’t think about is … the cleaning,” said Druggan, who operates a dog day care and boarding businesses from her Northeast Albuquerque home. “… The fur, I’m just, like, cleaning constantly.”

So Druggan has a regime: She runs a robot vacuum at least twice daily. She sweeps and scrubs the floor nearly every day. She even ripped out the carpets in the part of her home where the dogs are allowed.

It’s a level of dedication befitting of the city’s best at-home dog care provider – a title Druggan can very nearly claim, according to Rover.com, the online marketplace where she sells her services.

According to Rover spokesman Pete Bahrenburg, Druggan is “one of” the company’s top service providers in the Albuquerque area. Her bona fides include 220 five-star reviews and 106 repeat clients, both metrics where she stands above any other Rover provider in the metro area.

The 31-year-old Kentucky native moved to Albuquerque in 2018 after a military stint, running track for the U.S. Naval Academy, then six years in the Navy. By the time she got out, she was ready for some more flexibility. Druggan, who had spent a year working at Kirtland Air Force Base, liked Albuquerque, its weather, the mountains, the affordability, the fact that she thought the market for pet care might be enough to sustain her.

Druggan also studies martial arts – she’s a purple belt in Brazilian jiujitsu who trains at United Fit – and wanted to be able to set her own schedule for training and competitions.

She started out dog-walking, and later added housesitting and daytime drop-in visits with pets. Eventually she began offering day care and dog boarding services.

Those offerings were just taking off when the pandemic hit. Suddenly, many of Druggan’s clients were able to walk their own dogs throughout the workday.

It was a blow.

“For a couple months, it was almost nothing,” Druggan said. “… It was really hard.”

But she scraped by. For a few weeks, some of Druggan’s regular clients insisted on continuing to pay her, hoping to help her stay afloat. She did some food delivering via DoorDash. She also started marketing directly to health care workers, offering a 10% off discount for nurses working 12- or 13-hour shifts.

Slowly, things started to pick up again. She got a couple nurses as clients, who spread the news to their colleagues.

“For a while, the majority of my customers were nurses,” Druggan said.

Today, Druggan’s business is nearly back up to normal. On normal weekdays, she’ll usually have four to eight dogs at the house. She usually keeps her charges split into two groups based on how they get along. Her own energetic cattle dog mix – Paco, who is “obsessed with fetch” – helps set the pace.

She’ll take some of the dogs for walks, depending on the level of exercise they’re used to at home. And she still does midday drop-in visits to the dogs of a few longtime clients. Nurses – especially traveling nurses – still make up a lot of her day care clientele, while active military members are frequent fliers on the boarding side.

It can get hectic, and Druggan said she puts a lot of effort toward keeping the peace.

“To me, that’s like the most important thing, because … that’s safety,” she said. “… You don’t want a dog fight. You want them to be happy.”

Druggan said careful screening of new clients is key. If she’s away for any amount of time, the dogs are all in their crates or separated from each other, so she asks that clients’ dogs be crate-trained or at least comfortable in a room with a closed door for a few hours.

“It’s getting better now, but … especially in the middle of the pandemic, a lot of people got puppies and then they were working at home and their dogs were never … ever alone,” Druggan said.

One anxious pup in particular left an impression.

“I put him in a room and he … chewed through the entire door to get to my dog,” Druggan said. “… (In) less than an hour.”

Druggan doesn’t take dogs over 100 pounds; a pet-sitting course she took online taught her one way to stop a fight is to grab the dog from behind and pick them up, which usually stops the spat. She also learned that a controlled choke – not unlike those she practices in jiujitsu – is one of the only ways to handle a dog that bites and won’t release. Fortunately, Druggan said, she’s only ever had to do that once, when a dog she was caring for clamped down on her own dog.

“It wasn’t biting to break his skin, it was just fighting to hold on,” Druggan said. “I did the hold and I started picking him up and he let go.”

Druggan doesn’t have a hard-and-fast rule on breeds, but said she screens some more carefully than others. With pit bulls and pit bull mixes – like the one that she had to choke and lift – she looks for the way they relate to other dogs. With Chihuahuas, it’s excessive barking, and with huskies and boxers, it’s their well-known escape artistry. Once, Druggan said, a boxer jumped the fence in her backyard. It took two hours chasing him through her neighborhood before she finally caught up with him.

She said it’s a fun and rewarding job that’s fully supporting her. When she mainly walked dogs, Druggan said her goal was to earn about $800 per week – and she typically brought in just about that much. With boarding and day care, her goal is $1,000 per week, and she exceeds that most weeks.

Druggan said she’d like to eventually expand, maybe move to a bigger space and hire a couple employees.

“I want to keep growing it,” she said. “… I don’t have any plans to stop doing it right now.”

Tips from the best

Tasha Druggan, who Rover.com rates as one of its best dog care providers in Albuquerque, offers the following tips to dog owners: