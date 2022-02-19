 Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Feb. 21, 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Feb. 21, 2022

By ABQJournal News Staff

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

The Daily Grind, 4360 Cutler NE (Feb. 4)

Blake’s Lotaburger, 2529 Washington NE (Feb. 4)

Chubby’s, 3520 Menaul NE (Feb. 4)

Sushibucks, 2106 Central SE (Feb. 4)

Walmart, 2266 Wyoming NE (Feb. 4)

Duran’s Station, 4201 Menaul NE (Feb. 4)

Domino’s Pizza, 9550 Sage SW (Feb. 4)

Family Dollar, 9550 Sage SW (Feb. 4)

Walmart, 9600 Sage SW (Feb. 4)

Circle K, 7524 Menaul NE (Feb. 2)

Cinnamon Sugar & Space Cafe, 5809 Juan Tabo NE (Feb. 2)

Humble Coffee Co., 4200 Lomas NE (Feb. 2)

Horse and Angel Tavern, 5809 Juan Tabo NE (Feb. 2)

Los Cuates, 4901 Lomas NE (Feb. 2)

Hurricane’s Cafe, 4330 Lomas NE (Feb. 2)

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 6909 Menaul NE (Feb. 2)

Claire’s Boutiques, 6000 Menaul NE (Feb. 2)

Gold Street Pizza & More, 3211 Coors SW (Feb. 2)

Murphy Express, 221 Unser SW (Feb. 2)

CVS, 7900 Central SW (Feb. 2)

Cafe 66 New Mexican Restaurant, 9200 Central SW (Feb. 2)

Maverik Country Store, 1915 Menaul NE (Feb. 1)

New Mexico Food Distributors, 3041 University SE (Feb. 1)

Cesar’s Mexican and Greek, 5300 Lomas NE (Feb. 1)

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 11225 Montgomery NE (Feb. 1)

El Charritos New Mexican Restaurant, 4703 Central NW (Feb. 1)

Albertsons, 2801 Eubank NE (Feb. 1)

Dollar Tree, 4208 Central SW (Feb. 1)

El Vado Taproom, 2500 Central SW (Feb. 1)

Dollar Tree, 101201 Montgomery NE (Feb. 1)

Whataburger, 9500 Candelaria NE (Feb. 1)

My Mom’s, 500 Fourth NW (Feb. 1)

Walgreens, 101 Coors NW (Jan. 31)

Albertsons, 4950 Montgomery NE (Jan. 31)

Smith’s, 111 Coors NW (Jan. 31)

Mac’s Steak in the Rough, 4515 Menaul NE (Jan. 31)

McDonald’s, 300 Lomas NE (Jan. 31)

Big 5, 2720 San Mateo NE (Jan. 31)

Einstein Bros. Bagels, 11255 Menaul NE (Jan. 31)

Keva Juice, 11201 Menaul NE (Jan. 31)

Denny’s, 11261 Menaul NE (Jan. 31)

Walmart, 11001 Menaul NE (Jan. 31)

Holiday Inn & Suites Albuquerque Airport, 1501 Sunport SE (Jan. 31)

YELLOW

None listed

RED

None listed


