Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Feb. 28, 2022

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Caritas Felices, 915 Montaño NW (Feb. 11)

Caterpillar Clubhouse Day Care, 4221 Silver SE (Feb. 11)

J& D Foods Inc., 120 Trumball SE (Feb. 11)

Whole Foods Market, 2103 Carlisle NE (Feb. 11)

God’s Warehouse, 8011 Central NE (Feb. 11)

Aldea House, 6128 Aldea NW (Feb. 11)

Kikka at Whole Foods Market, 2103 Carlisle NE (Feb. 11)

Silver Wings Assisted Living at Academy, 9846 Academy NW (Feb. 11)

Silver Wings Assisted Living, 6223 Corte Alzira NW (Feb. 11)

Power Plant Cafe and Nursery, 3719 Fourth NW (Feb. 11)

El Super, 4201 Central NW (Feb. 11)

Skarsgard Farms, 1920 Columbia SE (Feb. 10)

Comfort Inn Suburban Roadway Inn, 13031 Central NE (Feb. 10)

Sprouts Farmers Market, 5112 Lomas NE (Feb. 10)

Gen Kai Japanese Restaurant, 110 Louisiana SE (Feb. 10)

Oumi Sushi, 5112 Lomas NE (Feb. 10)

Village Inn, 2382 Wyoming NE (Feb. 9)

Albuquerque Indian Center, 105 Texas SE (Feb. 9)

Freeway Liquors, 2034 Second NW (Feb. 9)

Subway, 933 San Mateo NE (Feb. 9)

Panera Bread, 6600 Menaul NE (Feb. 9)

Jr. n Moe LLC, 5900 Fortuna NW (Feb. 8)

Moonwalk/Packies Full Package, 505 Central NW (Feb. 8)

Little Caesars Express, 1535 NW (Feb. 8)

Safe House, PO Box 25363 (Feb. 8)

Walmart, 4700 Cutler NE (Feb. 8)

The Salvation Army Albuquerque Temple Corps, 501 Broadway SE (Feb. 8)

Blake’s Lotaburger, 9800 Central SE (Feb. 7)

Tacqueria Mexico No. 1, 300 Menaul NW (Feb. 7)

Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 2121 Edith NE (Feb. 7)

Walmart, 3500 Coors SW (Feb. 7)

Whataburger, 200 Menaul NW (Feb. 7)

Panda Express, 3506 Coors SW (Feb. 7)

Dogos VIP, 6125 Montgomery NE (Feb. 7)

YELLOW

None listed.

RED

None listed.