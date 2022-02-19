 Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Feb. 28, 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Feb. 28, 2022

By ABQJournal News Staff

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Caritas Felices, 915 Montaño NW (Feb. 11)

Caterpillar Clubhouse Day Care, 4221 Silver SE (Feb. 11)

J& D Foods Inc., 120 Trumball SE (Feb. 11)

Whole Foods Market, 2103 Carlisle NE (Feb. 11)

God’s Warehouse, 8011 Central NE (Feb. 11)

Aldea House, 6128 Aldea NW (Feb. 11)

Kikka at Whole Foods Market, 2103 Carlisle NE (Feb. 11)

Silver Wings Assisted Living at Academy, 9846 Academy NW (Feb. 11)

Silver Wings Assisted Living, 6223 Corte Alzira NW (Feb. 11)

Power Plant Cafe and Nursery, 3719 Fourth NW (Feb. 11)

El Super, 4201 Central NW (Feb. 11)

Skarsgard Farms, 1920 Columbia SE (Feb. 10)

Comfort Inn Suburban Roadway Inn, 13031 Central NE (Feb. 10)

Sprouts Farmers Market, 5112 Lomas NE (Feb. 10)

Gen Kai Japanese Restaurant, 110 Louisiana SE (Feb. 10)

Oumi Sushi, 5112 Lomas NE (Feb. 10)

Village Inn, 2382 Wyoming NE (Feb. 9)

Albuquerque Indian Center, 105 Texas SE (Feb. 9)

Freeway Liquors, 2034 Second NW (Feb. 9)

Subway, 933 San Mateo NE (Feb. 9)

Panera Bread, 6600 Menaul NE (Feb. 9)

Jr. n Moe LLC, 5900 Fortuna NW (Feb. 8)

Moonwalk/Packies Full Package, 505 Central NW (Feb. 8)

Little Caesars Express, 1535 NW (Feb. 8)

Safe House, PO Box 25363 (Feb. 8)

Walmart, 4700 Cutler NE (Feb. 8)

The Salvation Army Albuquerque Temple Corps, 501 Broadway SE (Feb. 8)

Blake’s Lotaburger, 9800 Central SE (Feb. 7)

Tacqueria Mexico No. 1, 300 Menaul NW (Feb. 7)

Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 2121 Edith NE (Feb. 7)

Walmart, 3500 Coors SW (Feb. 7)

Whataburger, 200 Menaul NW (Feb. 7)

Panda Express, 3506 Coors SW (Feb. 7)

Dogos VIP, 6125 Montgomery NE (Feb. 7)

YELLOW

None listed.

RED

None listed.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
National Guard deploys for new emergency: Teacher shortages
ABQnews Seeker
Troops have traded mission briefs for ... Troops have traded mission briefs for lesson plans
2
Prosecutors oppose key provision in crime bill
ABQnews Seeker
DA group wants governor to veto ... DA group wants governor to veto section about GPS data
3
Masks gone again – for some, not ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic still too uncertain to return ... Pandemic still too uncertain to return to normal
4
The rise of omnibus bills sparks concerns about transparency
ABQnews Seeker
Critics say bundling strategy makes it ... Critics say bundling strategy makes it hard for the public to parse legislation
5
Woman charged in armed shoplifting spree
ABQnews Seeker
Affidavit says the accused tried to ... Affidavit says the accused tried to drive away with police officer in vehicle
6
NM records 977 new virus cases, 29 deaths from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Update comes as governor lifts mask ... Update comes as governor lifts mask mandate, church leaders revise protocols
7
State to fund ABQ pools, parks, community centers
ABQnews Seeker
New homeless shelter and services hub, ... New homeless shelter and services hub, and affordable housing miss out
8
Meep Meep: 'Coyote vs. Acme' film to shoot in ...
ABQnews Seeker
John Cena stars in the live ... John Cena stars in the live action-animation hybrid movie
9
Speaker's chief of staff to run for House seat
ABQnews Seeker
Aide will campaign to succeed her ... Aide will campaign to succeed her boss
10
Judge orders suspect in stabbings held for trial
ABQnews Seeker
At least 13 different people were ... At least 13 different people were believed to have been victims