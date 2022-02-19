 Helicopter crashes near South Beach shore, sending two to the hospital, cops say - Albuquerque Journal

Helicopter crashes near South Beach shore, sending two to the hospital, cops say

By Devoun Cetoute / Miami Herald (TNS)

MIAMI — A helicopter crashed into the ocean by South Beach Saturday afternoon, in front of swimmers and onlookers — some of whom posted on social media. Two people who were inside the chopper have been hospitalized.

Around 1:10 p.m., Miami Beach police and fire rescue were called to a helicopter crash on Tenth Street, Miami Beach spokeswoman Melissa Berthier said.

Video shared by Miami Beach police shows the helicopter crash landing, making a large splash, into the populated waters near South Beach’s shore.

Photos and video on social media show numerous swimmers near the crash. One Twitter user wrote, “I’m sittin on south beach Miami… a f– helicopter has just crashed into the sea in front of us…”

Two people were inside the helicopter and have been taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. They are in stable condition, police said.

The beach area between 9th and 11th streets have been closed.

FAA is also responding to the scene.

——

©2022 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


