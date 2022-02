The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team routed Boise State 89-62 Saturday in Mountain West Conference basketball.

It was UNM’s regular season finale at the Pit, and Senior Day for five seniors.

The Lobos improved to 22-7 and 13-3, keeping heat on the one team ahead of them in the league standings, first-place UNLV. Boise State fell to 8-18 and 4-11.

