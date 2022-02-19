 Suspect in shooting that injured 4 APD officers found dead in jail - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect in shooting that injured 4 APD officers found dead in jail

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

James Ramirez, of Los Angeles, is charged with three counts of aggravated battery. (SOURCE: MDC)
The California man who allegedly got into a wild shootout with Albuquerque police — injuring four officers — last year has died while behind bars in Valencia County.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said they were notified Friday that James Ramirez, 28, died in jail but did not say how he died or give any other details.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office said State Police is investigating the death.

Ramirez was in custody in Valencia County as he faced federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Aug. 19 incident. His attorney could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Authorities said Ramirez, the suspect in an armed robbery, got into back-to-back shootouts with police in Northeast Albuquerque.

Ramirez initially opened fire on officers Mario Verbeck and James Eichel Jr., striking both, according to police. He got into a second shootout minutes later with officer Harry Gunderson and Sgt. Sean Kenny outside a coffee shop near Juan Tabo and Constitution.

Gunderson and Kenny were also injured and Ramirez was taken into custody after being shot. A second suspect in the armed robbery, who fled when gunfire erupted between Ramirez and police, was never caught despite a massive manhunt.

Ramirez, from Los Angeles, was initially charged by local authorities with armed robbery and three counts of aggravated battery upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon in the case.

Those charges were dismissed when 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez determined “it was best” for Ramirez to be prosecuted in federal court first for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

