‘Ghost Canyon’ brings murder to Chaco Canyon

“Ghost Canyon,” the fourth book in James C. Wilson’s Fernando Lopez Santa Fe Mystery series, has a lot – maybe too much – going on.

Lopez is a Santa Fe police detective assigned to help Patricia Begay, a Navajo FBI agent investigating the murder of ranger Pete Chavez at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The story links Lopez’s out-of-town assignment to an earlier murder scene in Santa Fe – the killing of eccentric Santa Fe artist Tom Flynn.

On Flynn’s bed is an old leather-bound journal Flynn’s grandfather had kept while working with trading post operator Richard Wetherill excavating Pueblo Bonito, Chaco Canyon’s largest ruin. A single page is torn from the journal. The last entry before the missing page, written on Aug. 23, 1906, refers to “Wetherill’s plan to hide a cache of the more valuable jewelry and pottery to sell” at his trading post.

At Chaco, Lopez and Begay probe Chavez’s murder, the illegal digging at Pueblo Bonito by violent looters, and the disappearance of head ranger Jim Murphy.

Along the way, the mystery serves up entertaining, intriguing sidebars involving minor players and ghosts that may or may be related to the crimes.

There’s Paul and June Bryan, a couple camping at Chaco. They own a Santa Fe business Paul insists sells more than sex toys. They specialize in aura photography. June is a karmic wound and energy healer; New Age-y stuff. Paul has a quiet pottery-collecting side gig. Huh. Paul introduces Lopez to Marcy, a colleague and fellow camper. She calls herself a sex therapist. In the name of therapy, Marcy takes up with a park ranger, Chet, and later with a suspicious park visitor named Earl, a worker at a nearby oil rig. Curiously, Earl asks about the Chaco staff’s watchfulness for illegal digging.

Then there’s pot-smoking campers Roy and Carla Tompkins of Arroyo Seco.

They refer to themselves as Laurentians.

“It used to be a joke in Taos. People who believe in free love. The whole D.H. Lawrence cult,” Wilson explained in a phone interview.

In dialogue and narrative, one deeply feels that Chaco is haunted, magical. Murphy said it’s not uncommon to see lights moving among the ruins or to hear sounds coming from parts of the canyon. To which, Begay replies, “The ghosts are everywhere here. I can feel them.”

A recurring ghostlike figure is a man in a long black duster and wide-brimmed hat. Chavez, moments before his death, is the first to see the shadowy figure who seems “to float across the room toward him, reaching out a hand now, trying to communicate.”

Wilson repeatedly draws on his earlier nonfiction book for background in “Ghost Canyon.” That 2019 book is “Hiking New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon: The Trails, the Ruins, the History.”

Wilson acknowledged he had a more difficult time writing “Ghost Canyon” than he did the previous three volumes in the mystery series.

“That’s because it is so heavy with fact. There’s a lot of guidebook in (‘Ghost Canyon’) and I think it slowed down the fiction writing,” he said. The many extended references to Chaco’s trails, ruins and history bogged down the reading for this reviewer. And maybe too many details of Chaco’s geography. Example: “Off to his right he could make out the jagged walls of Chetro Ketl silhouetted against the North Mesa cliff. To his left he could see the luminous patch of sky over South Gap, between the shadows of West and South mesas.”

Other issues – including faulty editing – stalled the flow. At one point early on, while still in Santa Fe, Lopez is interviewing Clint Jackson, an angry codger who lives in Tom Flynn’s guest house. Lopez asks Jackson if he knows what is written on the old journal’s missing page.

The response?

“Flynn shook his head.” Not possible. Flynn is already dead. Jackson shook his head.

Some pages later, Lopez meets Begay for the first time, thinking:

“She was obviously Navajo, with raven black hair braided to the middle of her back.”

The book leaves unanswered what was so obvious about Begay’s tribe. Her surname? Her hairdo?

The majority of the book is set in Chaco Canyon. But Lopez returns to Santa Fe to confront more death and drama in the conclusion. Wilson, a 73-year-old Albuquerque resident, is emeritus professor of English and journalism at the University of Cincinnati. Prior to that he was a reporter and freelance writer in Santa Fe in the mid-1970s. Wilson is also the author of what he termed a research memoir about living with an autistic son and he’s published several scholarly books.