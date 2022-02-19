As commander of the US Army Field Band, ABQ native Jim R. Keene readies for his last NM performances

One constant in Jim R. Keene’s life is music.

It’s been at the root of what has helped navigate his life – both in the military and as a civilian.

After 28 years in the military, the Albuquerque native is gearing up to retire as a colonel.

But first, he returns to New Mexico for two shows as the commander of the U.S. Army Field Band.

“The shows are coming up soon and this will be the last time I travel with the band to New Mexico,” he says. “It’s bittersweet. I’ve been able to do what I love and perform for audiences and bring them joy.”

The first show is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St. in Santa Fe.

Keene will lead the group as they perform “America the Beautiful,” which is a celebration of all there is to love about the nation.

The show will take the audience on a journey of unparalleled natural landscapes and meet the warm and welcoming people on a musical and visual journey across the country.

“We honor the veterans of every generation who answered the call to defend this great land, and recognize the soldiers standing guard today in more than 140 countries around the world who are proud to call America home,” Keene says.

Tickets to this event are free and can be reserved at lensic.org or at 505-988-1234.

The Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Kiva Auditorium, 401 Second St. NW.

Keene will lead the band in “Soundtrack of the American Soldier,” which is a tribute to the stories of our military as told by Hollywood.

Audience members will enjoy exciting movie music from some of the greatest films of our generation, from “Saving Private Ryan” to “The Great Escape.” Tickets are free at ticketmaster.com.

Keene has been at the helm of the Army Field Band for seven years and traveled the world – 13 countries to be exact.

He has worked with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, the National Symphony Orchestra, the National Chorale, the New Jersey Ballet, and has conducted the Dallas Winds symphony, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic.

He’s come a long way from growing up near Isleta Pueblo in the South Valley.

“I grew up in Albuquerque taking piano and violin lessons and I worked with the UNM orchestra when I was really young,” Keene says. “Most of my life in Albuquerque was doing music.”

Keene credits growing up in the South Valley with how he lives his life today. He is a graduate of both Rio Grande High School and the University of New Mexico.

“Down there, you have simple people,” he says. “Irrigation and farmers. They are some of the best people that I’ve known. I usually come back once a year to see my parents.”

As he travels the world, Keene doesn’t take any of his life for granted as he knows he’s part of a long-standing history.

Since its formation in March 1946, the Army Field Band has appeared in all 50 states and in more than 30 countries on four continents.

The organization’s four performing components – the Concert Band, the Soldiers’ Chorus, the Jazz Ambassadors, and Six-String Soldiers – each travel over 100 days annually.

Tours include formal public concerts, school assemblies, educational outreach programs, festivals, and radio and television appearances.

“The band was formed so it could continue relationships after World War II,” he says. “Leading the group is phenomenal. These are absolutely world-class musicians and we perform in the biggest halls in the country. We also visit some of the smallest towns. It’s a tremendous legacy to be a part of, much less being able to lead.”

As he carries that legacy forward, the Army Field Band has also made history with its first-ever Grammy nomination.

The group’s “Soundtrack of the American Soldier” was nominated for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. Due to the pandemic, voting was delayed and the award winner will be announced at this year’s ceremony, which takes place on April 3.

“If we win, it will be history making because no military band has won a Grammy,” he says. “It’s good for the country. We worked on the album. During the pandemic; we did over 450 virtual shows. We also got to work with TV and take part in various events. It’s been a different way of reaching our audiences.”

Keene is grateful for his time leading the Army Field Band and is looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

“Twenty-eight years has gone in a blur,” he says. “I’m looking forward to returning to New Mexico and going fishing in my retirement.”