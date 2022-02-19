Geranium cuttings can grow into new, healthy plants

Last week I aimed to help M.M. of Albuquerque get a geranium back on its feet, explaining the how’s and what’s to do for it.

This week, I’m offering suggestions on how to rescue cuttings from the geranium, so if the main plant is too far gone, M.M. would be able to propagate new plants from the original.

Once you’ve unpotted the geranium and have discovered the base or main part of the geranium, and maybe the roots, are too far gone – meaning they are squishy, perhaps blackened or an unhealthy grey color – don’t waste your time repotting it.

First, you’ll want to gather supplies you’ll need to gather the cuttings. Collect several smallish pots that drain and a tray to set the pots on. The number of pots will be determined by how many cuttings you want to start. You can find simple, plain 6 or 8-inch pots and larger rectangular trays at most nurseries this time of year in the seed starting areas.

Next, you’ll want to get potting soil and some vermiculite. You might find “seed starting soil” available, too. You’ll want to mix the potting soil half and half with the vermiculite, so the soil stays sort of airy. Having a large bowl available to do the mixing is helpful.

Then look for a jar of root starting powder. The powder will be applied to the cutting’s stems to encourage the growth of new roots and help prevent mold and mildew from forming on the cuttings.

You’ll want a pair of sharp, clean scissors, a container of rubbing alcohol and towels or a clean rags you can use to dry the scissor blades between each snipping of a cutting. You’ll essentially be performing surgery, so cleanliness counts. I always have on hand several old soda straws and some embroidery thread to use if the cuttings need added support.

Looking at the unpotted geranium, feel for firm, healthy stems. Notice that geranium stems have sections, so to speak, and you’ll want to cut just below a section each time you snip off a new cutting.

I’d make sure there were at least four to six sections on each stem. Aim to make the cuttings about 6 inches long. Really short cuttings will be more difficult to deal with. Lay the cuttings on the tray and allow them to sit overnight so the cut end seals. While you are selecting the cuttings, cleanly snip off older leaves that might be on the stem, leaving several leaves closer to the top of the cutting. You shouldn’t use naked geranium stems.

After you’ve allowed the cutting to seal, begin filling the pots. In the large bowl, mix the soil with a little water to moisten it and fill the pots with the dampened soil. Using one of the straws, your finger or a dowel, make several holes in the soil.

Dip a cutting into a dish of water so the end of the stem gets wet, then dip the wet stem into the rooting powder. Making sure the hole in the soil is wider than the cutting’s stem, insert the stem into the hole and push the dampened soil securely to the stem so it’s held in an upright position. You want the hole wider than the stem so the powder isn’t wiped off the stem as you push the stem into the soil.

If the cuttings are fairly long, consider inserting a straw near the cutting and tie it to the straw with a length of the thread to offer support while it’s growing new roots.

Once all of the cuttings have been powdered and inserted into and stabilized in the soil, set the pots on the tray and fill the tray with warmish water. The pots will soak up the water, getting all the soil damp.

The next day be sure to pour off any excess water, if there is still some, so the containers don’t get and stay soggy. Find a place in the home that will be fairly warm and brightly lit (no hot, direct sun though) during the day to set the tray.

Weekly, offer some water so the pots stay moist. You might even consider placing a clear plastic bag over the tray during the day to create a greenhouse of sorts to help keep the cuttings comfy. I would take off or open the bag at night to offer the cuttings some fresh air.

Within a few weeks, four to six, your cuttings should have grown new roots. At this point you could pot them in more permanent homes.

Don’t place a cutting into a mammoth sized pot, as it would get “lost” with too much room surrounding it.

I am confident that you can glean cuttings from the plant and will have them to carry on with for seasons to come. Happy propagating and Happy Diggin’ In.

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.