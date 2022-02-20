Golf: Lobo men earn nine-stroke victory in Hawaii tourney

LIHUE, Hawai’i –– The New Mexico men’s golf team won its second title of the year by taking the trophy at the John Burns Intercollegiate as play concluded Saturday at the Ocean Course at Hokuala. The Lobos shot 4-under in the final round to post a winning total of 25-under.



The Lobos, who entered the day in second place, three shots behind Arizona, ended up posting a nine-shot victory as the Wildcats finished at 16-under. Utah was third at 11-under, BYU was fourth at 6-under and Texas A&M rounded out the top five at 4-under.



“Another great job by our guys today,” said head coach Glen Millican. “We had an awesome start and finished well again in some tough conditions on the hard final five holes. It was an impressive showing and a great win on a fantastic course against some great teams.”



Sam Choi led a trio of Lobos to a top-10 individual finish with a final round 67 to finish T-2nd at 11-under. Brandon Shong shot 71 on Saturday to finish T-4th at 8-under and Bastien Amat finished T-6th at 7-under after an even par 72 on Saturday. Ignacio Arcaya and Matthew Watkins both shot a final round 74 to round out the UNM lineup. Carson Herron, playing as an individual, finished T-14 at 3-under after a final round 73.



It was the second victory of the season for the Lobos, who won the title at the Wolf Pack Classic in Nevada in October. In six events this year, New Mexico has two victories and two runner-up finishes.



The Lobos return to action Feb. 27-Mar. 1 with the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Burns tournament results