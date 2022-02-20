 Golf: Lobo men earn nine-stroke victory in Hawaii tourney - Albuquerque Journal

Golf: Lobo men earn nine-stroke victory in Hawaii tourney

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

LIHUE, Hawai’i –– The New Mexico men’s golf team won its second title of the year by taking the trophy at the John Burns Intercollegiate as play concluded Saturday at the Ocean Course at Hokuala. The Lobos shot 4-under in the final round to post a winning total of 25-under.  The Lobos, who entered the day in second place, three shots behind Arizona, ended up posting a nine-shot victory as the Wildcats finished at 16-under. Utah was third at 11-under, BYU was fourth at 6-under and Texas A&M rounded out the top five at 4-under.    “Another great job by our guys today,” said head coach Glen Millican. “We had an awesome start and finished well again in some tough conditions on the hard final five holes. It was an impressive showing and a great win on a fantastic course against some great teams.”  Sam Choi led a trio of Lobos to a top-10 individual finish with a final round 67 to finish T-2nd at 11-under. Brandon Shong shot 71 on Saturday to finish T-4th at 8-under and Bastien Amat finished T-6th at 7-under after an even par 72 on Saturday. Ignacio Arcaya and Matthew Watkins both shot a final round 74 to round out the UNM lineup. Carson Herron, playing as an individual, finished T-14 at 3-under after a final round 73.           It was the second victory of the season for the Lobos, who won the title at the Wolf Pack Classic in Nevada in October. In six events this year, New Mexico has two victories and two runner-up finishes. The Lobos return to action Feb. 27-Mar. 1 with the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Burns tournament results


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Golf: Lobo men earn nine-stroke victory in Hawaii tourney
College
LIHUE, Hawai'i –– The New Mexico ... LIHUE, Hawai'i –– The New Mexico men's golf team won its second title of the year by taking the trophy at the John Burns ...
2
Lobo women romp in regular season home finale
ABQnews Seeker
This Senior Day went exactly according ... This Senior Day went exactly according to script. Jaedyn De La Cerda and her four senior teammates led the University of New Mexico women's ...
3
Lobo baseball loses twice, one of them 21-1, to ...
Baseball
This undoubtedly was not the surprise ... This undoubtedly was not the surprise in Surprise Lobo baseball fans hoped for. No. 11 Oregon State scored 11 eighth-inning runs and blasted New ...
4
Lobo men in contention in Hawaii golf tournament
College
LIHUE, Hawai'i –– The New Mexico ... LIHUE, Hawai'i –– The New Mexico men's golf team had a strong second round at the John Burns Intercollegiate on Friday as play continued ...
5
Aggie men are slight underdogs for Saturday rematch with ...
College
The New Mexico State men (22-4, ... The New Mexico State men (22-4, 10-2) blasted Grand Canyon (19-6, 8-4) in the first game of the season between the two teams, but ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Unlike Tuesday, Lobos run out of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and more odds & end I emptied out of the old notebook after Thursday night's 83-68 ...
7
Colorado State dominates second half, cools off Lobos
ABQnews Seeker
David Roddy scored 31 and CSU ... David Roddy scored 31 and CSU cooled off the hot-shooting Lobos in the second half for a dominant win in the Pit.
8
UNM baseball: Brown, new-look Lobos hope to surprise in ...
Baseball
Familiar big stage, lots of new ... Familiar big stage, lots of new players: That's the opening-day setting for the University of New Me ...
9
Mask mandate in the Pit lifted for Lobo games
ABQnews Seeker
Masks are no longer required to ... Masks are no longer required to attend events in the Pit. The University of New Mexico on Thursday announced the decision a couple hours ...