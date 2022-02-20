Lobo men convince some that they’re better than the record

The Lobos found their way to San Jose, California, on Saturday, hitting the midway point of a grueling four games in three states over eight days. Despite its spot in the standings (ninth in the 11-team league), UNM seems to have grabbed the attention of the Mountain West for its potential, which doesn’t match up with the record (11-15, 3-9).

“We didn’t have to convince them at all (to be ready to play the Lobos on Thursday),” said Colorado State coach Niko Medved, whose team won 83-68 at the Pit. “They know this league. They know how difficult it is. And they watched the Wyoming game. They knew how hard it was to beat New Mexico in our arena (Jan. 19 in Fort Collins). There’s nothing but respect for Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn and I’ve got a lot of respect for coach (Richard) Pitino. I mean, he’s really got this group playing hard.”

That sentiment has been shared by coaches around the league, including Tim Miles, the coach of Sunday’s opponent for UNM, San Jose State (7-19, 0-14).

“New Mexico is playing well – won three out of four, played teams very tough and just beat a ranked opponent,” Miles said. “It really comes down to their 3-point shooting collectively. But (Mashburn and House) are dynamic guards. We’re going to have our work cut out for us. We’re going to have to have great team defense to be able to handle those two guys and then take away the other 3-point shooting.”

While the respect has been there from others, the message internally for the Lobos is now is not the time to let up and hardly the right time to worry about playing too many games in a short time. They feel they still have time to get much better before the March 9-12 conference tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Can’t get tired. Tired’s not the answer,” said UNM guard K.J. Jenkins. “You just got to show up to work the next day and get ready for the next opponent.”

HOUSE ON HOUSE: For those watching the game from the CBS Sports Network broadcast on Sunday, you’ll get a rather unusual perspective from the crew.

While Jordan Kent is doing play-by-play for the network, the analyst will be Eddie House, Jaelen’s father.

The elder House, Arizona State’s all-time leading scorer who went on to an NBA career that included a championship with the Miami Heat, has called ASU games in the past when his son played but was never in the same lead role with the Sun Devils as he is at UNM.

Jaelen House went for 18 points and 13 assists in the game against San Jose State in the Pit on Jan. 28. That remains the most assists dished out in a game by any Mountain West player this season. House answered with his worst game of the season three days later at San Diego State (3 points, 0 assists and 5 turnovers).

But he’s played as well or better than anyone in the league over the three league games that followed.

Not counting UNM’s Feb. 11 nonconference game against NAIA Northern New Mexico, in the past three MWC games at Air Force (Feb. 5), vs. No. 22 Wyoming (Tuesday) and vs. Colorado State (Thursday), House averaged 29.7 points, was 20-of-21 at the free throw line and added 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.0 steals.

HOMECOMING: Lobo forward Jay Allen-Tovar will be playing in front of some hometown friends and family on Sunday. He averaged 25 points and eight rebounds as a senior at Valley Christian High School in 2019.

The 6-foot-9 forward has scored in double figures in seven of the past eight games.

“He’s offensively very gifted. I’m excited for what he can become,” said Pitino. “I think he’s bought into putting on weight and putting on muscle and working on his game. With that size and that skill level, I think he can really move forward. He’s rebounding the ball better, which is great. His future’s bright.”

Sunday

Men: UNM at San Jose State, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM