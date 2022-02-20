 Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops and in praise of Djokovic - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops and in praise of Djokovic

By ABQJournal News Staff

RICHARD PITINO often refers to the current UNM men’s basketball program as being in a “rebuild.” Actually they’ve been in rebuild mode since March of 2014, when they lost an NCAA game to Stanford in Noodles’ first season. Since then, the Lobos have been irrelevant in the college basketball world, with a sub .500 record and zero post-season appearances. Pitino’s had to endure some bad luck this season but with many of UNM’s games on national TV the past 8 seasons, fans around the country are asking “what in the world happened to New Mexico basketball?”

— JJ

I COMPLIMENT healthy living world tennis champ Novak Djokovic for not getting vaccinated for COVID! Vaccinations have saved the lives of millions who eat and live unhealthy, millions who are fat or who have underlying conditions. At 76, I have not been vaccinated and I never have had a flu shot. I eat only healthy, raw foods. I walk and exercise much, I get enough sleep, I sunbathe for Vitamin D.

— Don Schrader


