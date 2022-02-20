(Now-ex) Lobo decides cooking, not football, is his passion

There are plenty of new faces, and there also is more size on the University of New Mexico’s offensive line than the past two years.

Even without the big man from Roswell – the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Larry Luna – the Lobos remain large up front.

Luna, a standout offensive lineman for Goddard, where he graduated in 2021, has left UNM and moved to Lubbock, Texas, where he’s going to culinary school.

“It wasn’t for me,” Luna said of UNM football, during a phone interview on Saturday. “The long-term goal is to open a restaurant. I had fun, but (football) wasn’t really my passion.

“I’ve always been into culinary.”

Luna said the UNM coaches did try to talk him out of following his culinary dreams, but, “they were understanding after we talked about it a little more.”

After the Lobos finished an intrasquad scrimmage at University Stadium on Saturday, Lobos coach Danny Gonzales said he wished Luna well.

Gonzales, along with offensive line coach Jason Lenzmeier and new graduate assistant Byron Bell, believe they have something special cooking on their line that should allow the Lobos’ offense to flourish.

JC Davis, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound left tackle, Collin James, a 6-4, 280-pound center, and DJ Wingfield, a 6-4, 319-pound right tackle, are some of UNM’s big guys up front who worked with the first team during Saturday’s scrimmage.

“They’re taller, they’re bigger and longer and that helps significantly,” Gonzales said. “… When you’re bigger than everybody, that’s kind of intimidating. That helps. Now, you have to be able to play, but size is a big deal in this game, up front. We’ve lacked that. We look different right now.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Montes, who worked with the first team, has experienced the difference. He said he feels a lot more comfortable because he has more time in the pocket.

With more time, Montes delivered a big-time throw, a deep ball in the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown to wide receiver Zarak Scruggs Jr.

“The linemen are looking great,” Montes said. “Shout out to them.”

Scruggs, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship last fall as a redshirt junior from College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California, said Montes had connected with him deep at least three times during practice last week.

Montes also launched an accurate deep ball later during the scrimmage that Scruggs dropped. That frustrated Scruggs, but he remained positive about improving from last year’s showing when New Mexico finished 130th and last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense.

“I think our offense can open up,” Scruggs said. “Everyone is kind of young. It’s starting to develop. If we can keep working and keep developing chemistry, I think we’re gonna be a problem.”

DEFENSE LOOKING GOOD: The Lobos’ first-team defense stood out and played well “except for maybe two plays,” Gonzales said after the scrimmage.

UNM’s defense created four turnovers during the scrimmage, including interceptions from senior linebacker Reco Hannah and sophomore defensive lineman Jaden Phillips.

“We have a chance to be really good on defense,” Gonzales said. “We finished in the top 45 last year, which was the best finish for UNM since 2008. Our goal around here is to be in the top 10, so we have a long way to go.”

Phillips, a Clovis High graduate, recorded his interception from a tipped pass when sophomore linebacker Cody Moon got a hand on quarterback Connor Genal’s throw.

“Our defense has so much potential,” Phillips said. “The sky’s the limit for us. We just have to keep coming, working hard every day and buy in to what the coaches are teaching us. Just practice for perfection.”

POSITION CHANGE: Junior Elijah Queen, who started at wide receiver as a freshman, has moved to tight end, Gonzales said.

The 6-foot-5 Queen recently gained 10 pounds and is up to 220, said Gonzales, who believes Queen will “easily” add another 10 pounds before August. Queen is “a really big matchup problem in space,” and can become a weapon as a tight end, Gonzales said.

MORE OFFENSE: The Lobos will take off from spring practice this week and solely work in the weight room.

Gonzales said more of the offense will be installed during that time. The Lobos had less installed because of all the new players on the offensive line, Gonzales said.

UNM is expected to be run heavy on offense, yet won’t limit itself to throwing “three or four times per game” either, Gonzales said.

Sept. 3

Season opener: Maine at New Mexico; time, TV TBA